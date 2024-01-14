Mean Girls Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

Paramount's Mean Girls musical movie will win its opening weekend at the box office. The new Mean Girls movie will earn $28 million over its first three days and $32 million over the four-day Martin Luthor King, Jr. Day holiday weekend. Mean Girls, and the rest of the films at the box office, are working against a spate of winter storms blanketing much of the continental United States, keeping folks at home, and closing some theaters down. Mean Girls – which adapts the Mean Girls Broadway musical based on the original Mean Girls movie from 2004 – has been well received by critics. The Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles -- not to mention musical numbers -- Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast." Also opening this week is The Beekeeper, the latest film from Suicide Squad director David Ayer, which is set for a $19.1 million four-day debut. The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, has also done decently with critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn't lost his sting." Also at the box office this holiday weekend is Wonka, which is looking at a third-place finish in its fifth weekend, followed by Migration and Anyone But You. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. Mean Girls (Photo: Paramount) Opening Weekend

New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. directed Mean Girls from a screenplay by Tina Fey. The film is based on the Mean Girls Broadway musical, itself based on the original Mark Waters comedy film of the same name from 2004, which was based on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes. The film stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer. and Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows

2. The Beekeeper Opening Weekend

One man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it's revealed he's a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers. David Ayer directed The Beekeeper from a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer. It stars Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons.

3. Wonka (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Week Five

Weekend: $10.88 million

$10.88 million Total: $178.69 million

Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. Paul King directed Wonka from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby, based on characters created by Roald Dahl. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant.

4. Migration (Photo: Universal) Week Four

Weekend: $8.3 million

A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City. The experience soon inspires them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends, and accomplish more than they ever thought possible. Benjamin Renner directed Migration, with co-director Homsy, from a screenplay written by Mike White. The film's voice cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito.

5. Anyone But You (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $9.25 million

Despite an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's initial attraction quickly turns sour. However, when they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances. Will Gluck directed Anyone but You from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ilana Wolpert, adapting and modernizing the William Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the film.

7. Night Swim (Photo: Universal/Blumhouse/Atomic Monster) Week Two

Weekend: $5,5 million

$5,5 million Total: $20 million

Forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, former baseball player Ray Waller moves into a new house with his wife and two children. He hopes that the backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for himself. However, a dark secret from the home's past soon unleashes a malevolent force that drags the family into the depths of inescapable terror. Bryce McGuire wrote and directed Night Swim, expanded on the 2014 short film of the same name he created with Rod Blackhurst. It stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon.

8. The Boys in the Boat (Photo: MGM) Week Three

Weekend: $4.18 million

$4.18 million Total: $40 million

During the height of the Great Depression, members of the rowing team at the University of Washington get thrust into the spotlight as they compete for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. George Clooney directed The Boys in the Boat from a screenplay written by Mark L. Smith, based on the 2013 book by Daniel James Brown. The film stars Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton.

9. The Book of Clarence (Photo: Sony Pictures) Opening Weekend

A down-on-his-luck man struggles to find a better life for his family while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, ultimately discovering that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out. Jeymes Samuel wrote and directed The Book of Clarence. It stars LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.