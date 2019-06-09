Men in Black: International Press Tour Takes Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth to China

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth have been traveling the world to promote their next collaboration, Men in Black: International. Their press tour has taken them to Paris, Russia, and now China, which is their final stop. The co-stars have been chronicling their trip on social media, sharing various photos from their adventures. The latest images show the two in China posing with their MIB weapons, playing the drums, and looking fabulous.

“China you’ve been truly epic. Another one for the books. Can’t thank you enough for the continued support and so excited for you to see the film!!,” Hemsworth wrote.

“Thank You Beijing for the warm reception! My first time to China! A lovely last stop on this tour for @mib_international— grateful to travel with my friends. @chrishemsworth + I are a drum duo now. Try n stop us. Aye, my fav @vaquera.nyc happened to me + @lacyredway braided me up in just 2 hours!,” Thompson wrote.

Tons of fans commented on the posts, clearly excited for the actors to reunite after Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

“There’s so much chemistry here,” @kh3z32 wrote.

“I can’t breathe you two are so perfect,” @s.m.hailey added.

“Let’s just admit it, @tessamaethompson with an alien gun is the definition of Badass!,” @simply_marcello commented.

“You guys are very beautiful!,” @priscillaerls replied.

Men in Black: International is being directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The new movie stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black: International will be hitting theaters on June 14th