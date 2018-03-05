Fans Are Comparing Meryl Streep to the Fairy Godmother From ‘Shrek 2’ and We Can’t Unsee It

Last night’s Academy Awards had something for everyone — love for creature features, positive steps toward representation in the industry, and a stealth Shrek cosplay.

Meryl Streep, who was among the nominees for Best Actress for her role in The Post, went to the event in a red Christian Dior dress, glasses, and her hair pulled back. And as some viewers quickly realized, that made Meryl look a lot like The Fairy Godmother (voiced by Jennifer Saunders), the main antagonist from Shrek 2.

As you would expect, fans got pretty creative after realizing this parallel, particularly through a series of witty tweets. Here’s a round-up of those responses.

@JeronimoWestt

I can’t believe Meryl Streep didn’t win an Oscar last night for her role in Shrek 2 as the fairy godmother. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/lwOJHXrT92 — Jeronimo West (@JeronimoWestt) March 5, 2018

@amongsthieves

why are we acting like meryl hasn’t always looked like the fairy godmother in shrek i legit thought the character was inspired by her for years — caroline (@amongsthieves) March 5, 2018

@noelledelpreto

meryl streep: “you know fairy godmother from shrek 2?”



stylist: “say no more.” pic.twitter.com/1kGiX9mJH8 — Noelle Del Preto (@noelledelpreto) March 5, 2018

@stage4valtersen

i still can’t believe meryl streep cosplayed the fair godmother from shrek at the oscars, a legend — cody | asd ? (@stage4valtersen) March 5, 2018

@priestlysblunt

ʸᵉᵃʰ Dreamworks ᶜᵃⁿ ⁱ ᵍᵉᵗ ᵘʰʰ live-action Shrek 2 movie where Meryl plays the fairy godmother pic.twitter.com/feWUWKOtLH — dan (@priestlysblunt) March 5, 2018

@ariamntgomerys

all of these oscar nominations and meryl never received one for her role in shrek the academy dismiss talent — laura dern wearing glasses (@ariamntgomerys) March 5, 2018

@irelandhes

listen … imma need a live action shrek 2 with dacre as shrek and meryl as fairy godmother. #oscars pic.twitter.com/YcSeq3g8hm — papí chulo (@irelandhes) March 5, 2018

@katerinamnunez

Meryl Streep is the fairy godmother we all need in this world — kmn (@katerinamnunez) March 5, 2018

@captainamaris

i have I Need A Hero stuck in my head and it’s all meryl streep’s fault for cosplaying the fairy godmother at the oscars — the ass man (@captainamaris) March 5, 2018

@shiningcolleen_