Fantastic Four Star Defends the Movie Against Bad Reviews (Is He Right?)

The recent release of Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is being hailed by many critics and fans as the definitive cinematic version of Marvel’s First Family. The film has earned praise for its casting and faithful tone, finally delivering the adaptation many have waited years to see. However, before the MCU took its shot, director Tim Story’s 2005 Fantastic Four and its sequel were widely embraced by a generation of moviegoers, building a dedicated fanbase despite a largely negative critical reception. In a new interview with Collider, Michael Chiklis, who famously portrayed Ben Grimm in those films, is defending their legacy and suggesting that critics at the time simply missed the point.

“There were a lot of people, I think, critically who got it wrong,” Chiklis said. “They really maligned our films, and they were very underrated considering… they were very loved by the audience. It was one of those cases where critics weren’t great to those films, but the audience was, and that still remains. I’ve always sort of quietly gone like, okay, say what you want to say, but the people see it. And now all these years later, people are sort of acknowledging like, hey, these films are family-friendly, fun movies… they got a lot right. They may be imperfect, but they’re really good movies.”

The 2005 Fantastic Four holds a meager 28% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score sits at a much healthier 60%. The film was a solid financial success, earning $333.5 million worldwide on a reported $100 million budget. Its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, saw a slight improvement with critics (37%) but a dip in audience approval (51%) and box office returns, earning $301.9 million on a $130 million budget. While neither film was a critical darling, their commercial performance and enduring popularity with family audiences demonstrate the disconnect Chiklis highlights, as, while far from perfect, those movies do have redeeming qualities.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Already Surpassed Michael Chiklis’s Movies

The box office performance of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already eclipsed the films in which Chiklis starred. With a current worldwide total of over $435 million, the new MCU entry has surpassed the lifetime gross of both the 2005 film ($333 million) and its 2007 sequel ($301 million). However, that doesn’t mean the latest MCU entry is an absolute hit. The Tim Story duology was made on a relatively modest budget, making them highly profitable ventures for 20th Century Studios. In contrast, First Steps was produced with a modern Marvel Studios budget, estimated to be in the $200-250 million range, meaning it requires a much higher gross to achieve similar profitability. Unfortunately, The Fantastic Four: First Steps might not turn a profit.

Since the pandemic, billion-dollar hits are rare, so a $435 million haul is no longer a clear failure. Nevertheless, it is also not the runaway success Marvel was hoping for. Plus, the film’s steep 67.1% drop in its second weekend, a decline on par with the critically maligned Captain America: Brave New World, suggests that despite positive initial reviews, its long-term audience engagement is weak. First Steps’ box office disappointment is not an isolated phenomenon. Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 slate was its lowest-grossing to date, with films like The Marvels ($206 million) and Thunderbolts∗ ($382 million) significantly underperforming. When factoring in its massive budget, The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ financial success is still dependent on Marvel Studios pushing for physical copies after the theatrical run and compensating the lukewarm box office with merchandising.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently playing in theaters.

