Elf and Barton Fink Star Michael Lerner Dies at 81

Longtime character actor Michael Lerner passed away this weekend at the age of 81. The fan-favorite actor is known for his roles in films like X-Men: Days of Future Past, Elf, Barton Fink, Newsies, Blank Check, and Godzilla. In Elf, the beloved holiday comedy, Lerner played the head of the publisher where Buddy's father, Walter, worked. Lerner also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Jack Lipnick in the Coen Brothers' dark comedy Barton Fink.

Lerner passed away on Saturday night, according to his nephew, Sam Lerner, an actor on The Goldbergs. The younger Lerner took to Instagram to confirm the news of his uncle's death and share a tribute.

"We lost a legend last night," Lerner wrote in the post. "It's hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was – in the best way. I'm so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we're all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."

In addition to his many film roles, Lerner also appeared in numerous popular TV shows over the years. He had roles on shows like Comedy Bang! Bang!, Childrens Hospital, The Good Wife, Glee, Saving Grace, Suburgatory, Entourage, Third Watch, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

No details regarding Lerner's death have been made public at this time.