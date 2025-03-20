Robert Pattinson’s Box Office Bomb Puts Even More Pressure on Superman

Expectations are high for James Gunn’s Superman, which is the first theatrical feature in the DC Universe franchise reboot. Ushering in a new era for DC, the film was already under a tremendous amount of pressure to perform at the box office, and now its task is going to become even tougher. Director Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, the sci-fi film starring Robert Pattinson, is set to become a massive box office bomb for Warner Bros. According to Variety, the studio is expected to lose somewhere between $75-80 million on the project, which had a budget of $118 million. That figure does not include $80 million of additional marketing costs.

After numerous delays, Mickey 17 finally opened in theaters earlier this month. Despite earning positive reviews, it struggled during its opening weekend. Even though it won the weekend (dethroning Captain America: Brave New World from the top spot), the $19 million domestic debut wasn’t anything to write home about. As of this writing, Mickey 17 has earned $35 million in the U.S. and $92.2 million worldwide.

Directed by James Gunn, Superman premieres in theaters in July. Promotion for the film is already in full swing, with Warner Bros. releasing multiple looks at the title over the winter. In addition to a teaser trailer, the studio aired a special spot during the Puppy Bowl in February. Gunn has also been pushing the movie on his social media, sharing behind-the-scenes images.

Reports have indicated there’s much more at stake than just the future of the DC Universe when Superman opens. If Gunn’s reboot fails to meet expectations, some feel Warner Bros. could “go the way of Fox” and be acquired by a larger conglomerate. The studio has hit on some hard times. Mickey 17 is just the latest high-profile flop on its hands; Joker: Folie à Deux was another pricey misfire.

Fears of Warner Bros. being bought out would have likely been assuaged if Mickey 17 was a commercial hit. If it was able to turn a profit, that would have lessened the burden on Superman some. But now, the DC film is under even more pressure to be a runaway success. WB has a few other notable titles opening between now and then — such as A Minecraft Movie and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners — though it remains to be seen how those films will fare at the box office. As Mickey 17 illustrated, even positive reviews aren’t always enough to draw audiences out for a non-franchise movie these days.

Hopefully, some of WB’s other 2025 films manage to perform well at the box office, giving Superman some much-needed insulation. Coogler is a recognizable name with hits like Creed and Black Panther under his belt, which helps Sinners’ prospects. In September, Warner Bros. will release Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Anderson has never been a huge box office draw, but DiCaprio gives his latest film significant star power. Superman will have its work cut out for itself in July dealing with Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps; it will likely post strong numbers, but it could use all the help it can get.