Mickey 17 Wins the Box Office This Weekend (But is it a Bomb?)

Play video

There’s been a great deal of anticipation for Bong Joon Ho’s follow-up to the critically acclaimed and award-winning Parasite, and now Mickey 17 is in theaters and trying to make a big splash at the box office. According to THR, the film is likely to win the weekend thanks to a $7.7 million box office total on Friday, which will land it anywhere between $18 million and $20 million domestically for the weekend. That’s great news, but it’s not exactly a home run given the film’s high budget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mickey 17 cost around $118 million to produce, and that’s not factoring in marketing costs. There is more positive news though, as Mickey 17 has amassed $18.7 million internationally, including $11.4 million in South Korea alone. If it hits $18 million domestically, that will land it somewhere around the $36 million range worldwide, so it will have some work to do if it wants to reach that $118 million budget.

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World is sitting at the No. 2 spot in its fourth week in theaters, and will bring in an estimated $8.7 million domestically. As of March 6th, the film had brought in $168 million domestically with an international total of $178 million. The worldwide total before this weekend stood at $346 million.

No. 3 in the top 5 is actually a tie between Last Breath, Paddington in Peru, and The Monkey. Those all are estimated to bring in around $4 million, and before the weekend Last Breath was sitting at a worldwide total of $10 million, while Paddington in Peru has brought in $139 million worldwide and The Monkey has brought in $41 million worldwide.

Regarding Mickey 17, it remains to see if it will have legs and can work towards recouping its budget. It’s not going to be easy, but word of mouth could help its cause. Unfortunately, right now the film has a 78% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an ever so slightly higher 79% audience score. It also holds a B CinemaScore.

The next big film hitting theaters will be Snow White on March 21st, though there’s plenty of debate around that film as well regarding its box office debut. Disney live-action adaptations have been all over the place, sometimes hitting right out of the gate, and at times starting slow but having longer legs, with a few failing to really catch on at all.

Will you be seeing Mickey 17? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things movies with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!