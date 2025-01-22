Robert Pattinson Tried to Impersonate a Jackass Star in New Movie (And Everyone Hated It)

While filming his role for Bong Joon-Ho’s upcoming film Mickey 17, star Robert Pattinson altered his voice to make himself sound like Jackass icon Steve-O — a choice that did not go over well with everyone else involved with the project. In an interview with Elle, Pattinson discussed his admiration for Steve-O, citing the daredevil’s extremely cheap salary for Jackass Season 1. While developing his take on the titular Mickey, Pattinson drew parallels between Steve-O and the character, noting they’re both “really brave [without] acknowledging that it’s bravery.” This led him to work on a Steve-O impression for Mickey’s voice, but Bong was caught off-guard. “[T]he first time I did it, Bong was just like, ‘Whoa—what’s that voice you’re doing?’” Pattinson said.

The reactions made Pattinson realize that he perhaps took “too large a swing” with his homage to Steve-O. “[W]hen you haven’t prepared someone, at all—it was at a script read through, and there’s like 40 people around the table, and every single person looks up, and they’re like, ‘Oh! Oh, you’re doing a thing?’” the actor said.

In Mickey 17, Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, a down-on-his-luck everyman who voluntarily signs up to be an “expendable” in order to get off of Earth. The catch is that this is a dangerous profession, and every time Mickey dies on the job, a new copy of his body is made with most of its predecessors’ memories intact. As seen in the official Mickey 17 trailer, things become complicated when two versions of Mickey — the 17th and 18th — accidentally cross paths, threatening to throw the entire operation into chaos.

The sci-fi dark comedy is Bong’s first film since he helmed Best Picture winner Parasite. Mickey 17 has endured a complicated road to the big screen, as it has seen its release date delayed several times. At one point, it was supposed to come out in March 2024, but Warner Bros. constantly moved it around the calendar before ultimately scheduling it for March 7th.

While Pattinson toned down his Steve-O impression, he still significantly changed his voice for Mickey 17 (as can be heard in the trailer). Listening to the actor say his lines, it’s hard to believe this is the same person who played a brooding Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but this has become par for the course for Pattinson. Through his work in everything from big-budget blockbusters like The Batman to smaller character dramas such as Good Time, he’s established himself as a talented performer with the range required to play a variety of characters. This skill set has made him an in-demand name the past several years. Pattinson is set to reunite with his Tenet director Christopher Nolan for 2026’s The Odyssey.

Given the pedigree involved, Mickey 17 is one of the more anticipated films in the early part of this year, and it will be interesting to see how the final product comes together. The trailer did a solid job of establishing the movie’s premise and tone, promising a unique offering that could be equal parts entertaining and thought-provoking. Even without the Steve-O impersonation, Pattinson’s performance should be one of Mickey 17‘s highlights, and perhaps one day footage of that infamous table read will emerge so everyone can hear it.