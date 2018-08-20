Disney Announces Mickey: The True Original Exhibition to Celebrate Mickey Mouses’s 90th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th birthday and Disney is going all-out for the celebration.

Disney today announced Mickey: The True Original Exhibition, opening in New York. The interactive art exhibit will celebrate Mickey Mouse‘s 90th anniversary.

Along with the announcement, Disney also revealed new Mickey Mouse products. These include new items in fashion, food, consumer electronics, toys, accessories and more.

“As Walt said, ‘I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse’,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products in a press release. “From The True Original Exhibition to a year-long celebration in our parks around the world, we are honoring the deep connection that families and fans have made with Mickey and Minnie Mouse for nearly a century.”

Disney describes Mickey: The True Original Exhibition as “an immersive, pop-up art exhibition inspired by Mickey’s status as a ‘true original’ and his global impact on popular culture and art. From his beginning in black and white in Steamboat Willie to the technicolor world of more than 100 cartoon shorts, exhibition guests will step into an unforgettable journey of Mickey moments reimagined.”

“We hope guests will enjoy the exhibition’s larger-than-life multimedia art installations, photo-worthy experiences and even a few surprises,” says Ken Potrock, President, Consumer Products Commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. “We’ve partnered with the best muralists, sculptors, artists and designers to create original works that convey Mickey’s optimism and imagination.”

Designer Darren Romanelli curates the exhibit. Romanelli creates limited-edition clothing, furniture, and collectibles as DRx.

“To me, Mickey is reminiscent of everything good from my childhood,” Romanelli said. “As I’ve come into my own as a designer, I feel a true sense of passion for this project. Every inch of the experience – from the artists participating to the different mediums featured to the building layout, was thought through with a level of detail and creativity we could only achieve with Mickey Mouse as our muse.”

The exhibit features exclusive original artwork by Kenny Scharf, Amanda Ross-Ho and Shinique Smith. Disney says more artists contributing to the exhibit will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Mickey: The True Original Exhibition will run from November 8, 2018 – February 10, 2019, Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 60 10th Avenue, New York. Tickets cost $38 and are available at the exhibit’s website.

