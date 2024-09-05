Mike Flanagan's Hush Getting a Deluxe Blu-ray Release

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The movie, which was originally released on Netflix, is getting its first-ever physical release.

Shout! Studios is releasing a deluxe edition, 4K physical release of Hush, Mike Flanagan's 2016 home-invation horror movie, which only recently became available on digital again about a year after being removed from Netflix. The movie was produced by Intrepid Pictures and Blumhouse, but released straight to Netflix in 2016 and served as the foundation for Flanagan's now long-running relationship with the streaming giant. As of this week, you can buy it for the first time on Digital, and Shout! will bring it to disc on November 26th. A listing is live here on Amazon now.

Flanagan's Hush, which carries a 93% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, is now available to buy ($14.99) and/or rent ($5.99) on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and other digital video on demand platforms.

"Hush is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout! I'm so glad that people will finally be able to rent or purchase the film digitally," Flanagan said in a statement (via Bloody Disgusting).

Directed by Flanagan, Hush stars Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass, Grey's Anatomy), and Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica, The Fall of the House of Usher). Written by Flanagan and Siegel, Hush is produced by Trevor Macy, of Intrepid Pictures and Jason Blum of Blumhouse.

In Hush, "A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window."

Here's the official description Shout! gives the movie, which is coming out in various editions:

HUSH is being released for the first time on physical media in both 4K and Blu-ray™ formats. This highly anticipated Collector's Edition includes a newly restored 4K version of the film in Dolby Vision, supervised and approved by Director Mike Flanagan. Additionally, a new black-and-white version of the film, nicknamed the "Shush Cut," in Dolby Vision with a new audio mix will be featured. This mix removes nearly all of the score, providing a different effect that is just as terrifying as the original. The Collector's Edition offers extensive bonus content, including new audio commentaries and interviews with the filmmakers and cast, new feature-length picture-in-picture video commentary with Flanagan and the cast, and much more. The 4-disc set features striking newly rendered artwork and a reversible wrap with a black-and-white version of the new artwork, all housed in a slipcase. A must-have for movie collectors, horror enthusiasts, and film aficionados, HUSH Collector's Edition is available for pre-order now at ShoutFactory.com and other retailers. With fans in mind, Shout! Studios and Scream Factory, in collaboration with Flanagan, offer a variety of exciting bundles that contain exclusive add-ons, including items such as an alternate o-card sleeve, poster, and more. These unique bundles are only available at ShoutFactory.com and are perfect for ultimate fans.

And here's a rundown of the bonus features included:

HUSH Collector's Edition (4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™)

Special Features

Disc One (4K UHD™, ORIGINAL VERSION):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration supervised and approved by Director Mike Flanagan

NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Actor & Co-Writer Kate Siegel, and Actors Samantha Sloan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco.

Disc Two (4K UHD™, "SHUSH CUT"):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration – B&W "SHUSH CUT" supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan

NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel.

NEW 2024 "Shush Cut" Audio Mix.

Disc Three (Blu-ray™, ORIGINAL VERSION & "SHUSH CUT"):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan.

NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco (Original Version).

NEW 2024 4K Restoration – B&W "Shush Cut" supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan.

NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel ("Shush Cut").

NEW 2024 "Shush Cut" Audio Mix.

Disc Four (Blu-ray™, Special Features):