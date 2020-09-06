Mission: Impossible 7 Director Posts New Tease as Filming Restarts

✖

Production for Mission: Impossible 7 is back on track after halting due to the coronavirus pandemic and then having to shut down after a stunt went wrong. The film is being helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout. He is the first director in the franchise to tackle more than one movie. Earlier today, McQuarrie took to social media to share a cool shot from the upcoming film, and it's getting us extra hyped.

"Action... #MI7 Day 1," McQuarrie wrote. You can check out the shot, which was taken in Norway, below:

McQuarrie will film Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back for studio Paramount, each planned for July 2021 and August 2022, respectively. Rebecca Ferguson is expected to return for the sequels alongside star/producer Tom Cruise as well as franchise veterans Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. The new movies will also feature Agent Carter star, Hayley Atwell.

Back in January, Fergeson spoke about the upcoming movies.

"I’m not shocked that Chris would do it," Ferguson told THR. “Both Tom and Chris are very close, but I also know what kind of discussions go on. It’s a big thing to throw yourself into and accept another however long the shoot would be. There are rewards and repercussions that come with it. We’ll see what happens to Ilsa because it’s not written. We don’t really know yet what’s going to happen. All I can do is keep calling him to say, ‘Don’t throw me out of an airplane. Don’t lock me inside a box.’ So, we’ll see."

In January, a report from THR claimed McQuarrie was "said to be considering" bringing back Alec Baldwin’s Impossible Mission Force secretary Alan Hunley and Henry Cavill’s rogue CIA agent August Walker via flashbacks after both characters were killed in 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Story details remain under wraps, but McQuarrie once said he possesses a “very, very, very long list” of actors he hopes to recruit to the franchise.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022.