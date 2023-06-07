Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Debuts New Footage

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release the highly anticipated seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and fans are really excited to see what happens to Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) next. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is being set up as a two-parter, with the first one being released next month and the second recently halting filming due to the ongoing WGA strike. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will level up the spy franchise in ways that we may or may not expect. Now, Paramount has released a new TV spot for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and it's filled with some new footage that shows off more of the upcoming film.

What is Going to Happen In the Next Mission: Impossible Movie?

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently talked to Light the Fuse about how the movie's title hints toward where we're going in Dead Reckoning and it seems like we have an action-packed adventure in store for us next week.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie explained. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

He continued, "And yet, Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie? And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

