Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Star Rebecca Ferguson Reveals They "Don't Really Work With Scripts"

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is finally hitting theaters next month, but the movie had quite a long production that only officially ended recently. Between the pandemic and some on-set drama, the Tom Cruise-led film took quite a long time to make, but fans of the franchise are excited to see what Christopher McQuarrie does with the seventh (and his third) installment to the saga that began back in 1996. This will also be the third movie to feature Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust. This week, Ferguson was profiled by Town and Country, and she revealed they "don't really work with scripts" on the Mission: Impossible films. This is interesting to learn considering Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two's production has reportedly shut down due to the writers' strike.

"We don't really work with scripts," Ferguson revealed. "As someone who likes structure, I find it tricky, but it makes me confront the fact that I have zero control. There is method to the madness." She added of the film, "I can tell you it is an explosive, dynamic film with incredible stunts you've never seen before."

The outlet also spoke with Cruise about working with Ferguson. "Her elegance and intelligence jump off the screen. She reminded [McQuarrie] and me of Ingrid Bergman," Cruise shared. "We knew when we met her we had found our Ilsa. Rebecca is enormously talented, and when she decides to do something, she makes it happen."

Will Rebecca Ferguson Make an Isla Faust Spinoff?

"When I started Mission, I fell in love with Ilsa so much. I thought, 'Yeah, f-ck yeah she'd have a spinoff,'" Ferguson recently told ComicBook.com. "And then gradually, I don't know if I became humble or if I realized it has nothing to do with Ilsa, it actually is a team thing, it is Ilsa and Ethan and [Simon Pegg's] Benji and -- I was gonna say Ving [Rhames] -- all of the characters together that makes it so good."

Ferguson did note that if a Mission: Impossiblespin-off project were to be developed, it could still be effective, adding, "The idea of Ilsa alone -- it would always work, you would need [director] Chris McQuarrie and you would need Tom to produce it. Maybe Tom's Ethan can dip in and out, he can be a guest star in my show. My point is, it's not needed, I think. I think we're good as it stands."

What Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12th.