Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Crosses Another Major Milestone

The latest Mission: Impossible movie has crossed another major milestone at the box office. The Tom Cruise-led sequel has surpassed another of his films at the box office. As of this weekend, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has surpassed the fifth film int the series, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, at the box office. The Final Reckoning currently stands at $195,811,000 at the domestic box office, just narrowly beating out Rogue Nation‘s $195,042,377 domestic haul. Unfortunately, while The Final Reckoning has surpassed Rogue Nation domestically, the film still has a long way to go before it surpasses the 2015 sequel’s worldwide box office haul. At this point, that feat does seem unlikely.

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning is currently at $588.8 million worldwide. However, that could change slightly once final numbers come in this week. For comparisons sake, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation ended its theatrical run at $682.71 million worldwide. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, however, has surpassed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning‘s entire run. That film earned $571.1 million at the worldwide box office two years ago. The latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise earned an 80% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave the movie an 88% rating on the Popcorn Meter. It’s currently unknown what the future of the Mission: Impossible franchise is, with Paramount not ruling out more films, even with the newest film dubbed The Final Reckoning.

The Mission: Impossible film franchise began back in 1996, with Tom Cruise starring as Ethan Hunt, an American agent, under false suspicion of disloyalty. In order to free himself of suspicion, Hunt must discover and expose the real spy without the help of his organization, the Impossible Missions Force.

It remains to be seen whether or not Paramount will make another Mission: Impossible movie. As of now, The Final Reckoning leaves the door open for more Ethan Hunt to return for another film, however, Paramount and Cruise have not yet announced another title in the long-running franchise. Up next for Cruise is the action-thriller, Deeper, which the actor is now shopping to potential studios after Warner Bros. halted the project due to budget issues.

The latest installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, stars Tome Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Pom Klementieff as Paris, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Nick Offerman as General Sidney, Hannah Waddingham as Admiral Neely, Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane, and Shea Whigham as Briggs. The movie was directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Bruce Geller and Erik Jendresen.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is playing now in movie theaters everywhere. For fans eager to revisit the rest of the franchise, the rest of the movies are now streaming on Paramount+, while a few of the of the films are streaming on Netflix. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD.