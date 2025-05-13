Tom Cruise’s Stunt Prep for New Mission: Impossible Has Fans Nauseous

Tom Cruise shares a video showcasing his stune prep for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and fans have some intense reactions to what they see. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Cruise outlines his plans for a stunt where he performs an aerial jump out of a helicopter. Alongside various crew members, including director Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise goes over the jump altitude and the speed of the vehicle, wanting to put himself in “a worst case scenario” to see how fast it takes him to recover. Before he goes up in the air, Cruise can be seen working with McQuarrie to ensure the camera angle is right, capturing everything that needs to be seen on screen.

Reactions to Cruise’s post on X are varied, a mix between people expressing genuine awe at the actor’s commitment to the craft and incredulousness at how risky this is. Multiple X users (lovingly) referred to Cruise as a “psychopath,” while another wondered, “IS HE SUICIDAL.” Check out the video in the space below:

Survival is in the details. pic.twitter.com/i9mTwNdhfr — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 12, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Cruise’s death-defying stunts have been a massive part of the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning marketing campaign. Fans have gotten multiple behind-the-scenes looks at the film’s stunts during promotion, including one where Cruise precariously hangs off a biplane. Another video detailed a dangerous underwater sequence that could have suffocated him. Amazingly, The Final Reckoning trailers are still hiding the most dangerous stunt of the movie.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is gearing up for its release over Memorial Day weekend. Opening alongside Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake, The Final Reckoning is projected to gross $80 million domestically in its debut. If it meets projections, it could be one of the leaders of a record-breaking holiday weekend at the box office. The Final Reckoning is looking to be a rebound for the Mission: Impossible franchise after 2023’s Dead Reckoning underwhelmed commercially.

It’s a treat for fans to get an inside look at Cruise’s process in videos like this. They illustrate his attention to detail and sharp focus when it comes to designing stunts. Cruise, a champion of the big-screen experience, is dedicated to giving moviegoers something they’ve never seen before. With each Mission: Impossible installment, he’s seemingly trying to outdo himself. Cruise has been coy on whether or not The Final Reckoning is the last one in the series, but he looks to be pulling out all the stops to perhaps send the franchise off on a high note.

It’s exciting that Cruise is going out of his way to highlight multiple stunt sequences as he promotes The Final Reckoning, showcasing the breadth of set pieces that are in the movies. It makes fans wonder what else could be in store, as the filmmakers are surely saving some surprises for the premiere later this month. The Final Reckoning promises to be an emotional ride as it ties up loose threads from Mission: Impossible films past, but it’s also going to be an exhilarating one that dials up the action to 11.