Moana 2 Funko Pops Drop On September 30th (Exclusive)

(Photo: Moana 2 Funko Pops )

Given the massive success of the original film, Moana 2 will likely be one of the biggest movies of the holiday season, so Disney is getting fans warmed up with a collection of new products inspired by the film. Naturally, Funko Pops are going to be first out of the gate with figures of Moana and Maui as played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho. However, Moana's little sister Simea (played by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda) will make her debut in the film. Described as Moana's "mini", it's fitting that her character debuts in Pop figure form as a the little buddy of her older sister. A Pop keychain of Moana will also be available.

Pre-orders for the first wave of Pop figures inspired by Moana 2 will launch on Monday, September 30 6 AM PT/ 9 PM ET here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat shipping / free on orders over $99) and here on Amazon. In addition to the Funko Pops, look for new Moana dolls in the American Girl lineup, Moana's Adventure Canoe and Moana's Island Fun LEGO sets, and more to arrive later this fall. You can keep up with all of the latest Funko Pop releases right here via our master list (updated weekly).

What is Moana 2 About?

Moana 2 was originally pitched as a series for Disney+, but they wisely pivoted to a theatrical release as the story evolved and became "bigger and more epic". It will arrive in theaters on November 27th.The official description reads:

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, "Moana 2" features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

The film also features returning stars Rachel House (Moana's Grandma, Tala), Temuera Morrison (Moana's father, Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Moana's mother, Sina), as well as the voices of Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively. Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana's ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.