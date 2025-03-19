Moana 2’s Real Villain Is Already Set to Be the Biggest Bad Yet In Moana 3

Moana 2 shattered box office expectations, sailing past $1 billion worldwide since its November 2024 release. While the sequel’s marketing positioned Matangi (voiced by Awhimai Fraser) as the primary antagonist, the true puppet master is revealed to be Nalo, a vengeful storm god whose ancient curse drives the entire plot. Voiced by New Zealand comedian Tofiga Fepulea’i, Nalo represents the most formidable threat in the franchise’s history, with powers that dwarf those of previous antagonists like Te Kā and Tamatoa (voiced by Jemaine Clement). The post-credits scene makes it abundantly clear that Disney is setting up this imposing deity as the central villain for the inevitable Moana 3, with plans that threaten not just Motonui but all tribes of the Pacific.

Unlike previous Moana antagonists who were either misunderstood or simply self-interested, Nalo harbors a calculated hatred of humanity itself. His grand scheme throughout Moana 2 reveals a villain operating on a terrifying scale, as he sank the mythical island of Motufetū centuries ago, severing the ocean currents that connected different tribes across the Pacific. This act of divine sabotage effectively isolated human communities from one another, dooming them to eventual extinction as their histories and knowledge eroded with the passing years. This backstory cleverly incorporates elements of real Polynesian history, as some scholars have noted a historical “Long Pause” in Pacific exploration that the film reimagines as the result of Nalo’s intervention.

Nalo’s power set makes him uniquely dangerous in the Moana universe. While primarily manifesting as an ominous storm cloud surrounded by purple energy during the sequel, his abilities extend far beyond weather manipulation. Nalo can strip demigods of their powers, as shown when his lightning temporarily robs Maui (voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) of his iconic tattoos and strength. That ability will be extremely dangerous in Moana 3, as the titular heroine risks losing her newfound demigod strength. To make matters worse, Nalo won’t be alone in Moana 3, as Moana 2’s mid-credits scene also brings back a major villain from the first movie.

Nalo’s Alliance of Villains Raises the Stakes for Moana 3

The post-credits scene of Moana 2 reveals Nalo isn’t working alone. After Moana successfully breaks his curse and restores connections between tribes, we see Nalo on a purple throne flanked by a reluctant, captive Matangi and a surprising ally: Tamatoa, the treasure-obsessed giant crab who memorably sang “Shiny” in the original film. This unholy alliance suggests Nalo has been orchestrating events behind the scenes for longer than audiences might suspect, potentially even influencing the first film’s events through proxies.

The strategic introduction of this villain coalition has drawn comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s gradual reveal of Thanos as its overarching threat. Like the Mad Titan, Nalo has operated from the shadows, manipulating events while building toward a larger confrontation. Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee reinforced this parallel when she told ComicBook, “Nalo realizes that there’s nothing more dangerous than the power of humans. When they’re together, they can do anything. The world becomes theirs.”

What makes this setup particularly compelling for Moana 3 is how it directly counters the newfound abilities of our heroine. The climax of Moana 2 transforms the titular character through an ancestral blessing, granting her demigod status evidenced by distinctive arm tattoos and a magical oar capable of manipulating ocean currents. This development balances the power dynamic between Moana and Maui, positioning them as equal partners against the looming threat. It also creates a perfect narrative symmetry. As Moana works to unite the tribes and restore connections across the ocean, Nalo will undoubtedly escalate his efforts to keep humanity divided.

Given the spectacular commercial performance of Moana 2 and the straightforward narrative setup provided by its post-credits scene, a third chapter focusing on the final confrontation with Nalo seems inevitable. Unlike the eight-year gap between the first two films — partly caused by the sequel’s evolution from a planned Disney+ series) — fans can likely expect a more conventional production timeline for Moana 3, potentially arriving in a couple of years to capitalize on the franchise’s renewed momentum. When it does, audiences will finally see the formidable deity Nalo step into the spotlight as Disney’s most threatening animated villain in recent memory.

Moana 2 is currently available on Disney+.

