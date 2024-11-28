Moana 2 Ending Explained: Is She a Demigod?

It’s been eight years since Moana set sail to explore the uncharted corners of Disney’s Polynesian-inspired fantasy universe, to both critical and commercial success. Unfortunately, the highly-anticipated sequel has failed to impress critics, who point out how Moana 2 puts worldbuilding ahead of telling a solid story. Yet, that hasn’t stopped Moana 2 from breaking box office records, meaning millions of fans are discussing the movie’s confusing ending and its mid-credits scene.

WARNING: MOANA 2 SPOILERS!

While Moana 2 introduces new villains, allies, and millenary curses, the movie’s short 100-minute runtime is not enough to ensure everyone leaves theaters knowing precisely what happened. This is understandable, given that the story of Moana 2 was first developed as a TV show before it had to be reworked into a movie. So, let’s break down the main plot points of Moana 2 to explain that convoluted ending.

What’s at Stake in Moana 2?

During her wayfaring adventures, Moana (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) uncovers relics of ancient civilizations that are no longer in touch with the people of Motonui. While investigating the matter, Moana learns about the vengeful storm god Nalo (voiced by Tofiga Fepulea’i), who decided to destroy humanity by severing the connection between tribes.

In immemorial times, the island of Motufetu was the source of all the ocean currents used by wayfarers to visit distant lands. However, Nalo sunk Motufetu, conjuring a raging storm to prevent anyone from approaching its resting place. Nalo’s curse determines that a human must touch Motufetu to restore the currents, allowing tribes to commune again. Without that, each isolated tribe is doomed to disappear, forgotten in history.

Moana 2 revolves around a crew of Motonui led by the titular character sailing the oceans to find Motufetu. They aim to break Nalo’s curse so that people everywhere can work together again to build a better future. Failure is unacceptable, as that would mean Nalo gets what he wants, which is to wipe every trace of humans ever existing.

What Happens During the Fight Against Nalo?

To get to Motufetu, Moana and her allies follow a shooting star conjured by the spirit of Tautai Vasa (Gerald Ramsey), the last wayfarer from Motonui, who left the island centuries before Moana 2. Tautai Vasa couldn’t reach Motufetu, which is why he guides Moana so she can complete the mission and break Nalo’s curse.

Along the way, Moana enlists the help of the Kakamora pirates, reunites with Maui (voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), and even gets help from Matangi (voiced by Awhimai Fraser), a mystical woman trapped by Nalo inside a giant clam. It’s Matangi who teaches Moana how to use the Gate of the Gods to be transported directly to Motufetu’s vicinities instead of spending months crossing the seas.

Once the heroes approach Motufetu, they come up with a plan. Nalo’s hatred of humans means the god’s storm follows Moana and the Motonui crew, giving Maui enough time to use his enchanted Fish Hook to raise Motufetu from the bottom of the ocean. Once the island is afloat, Moana or any of her companies must set foot on it for the storm to be dispelled and the waterways to be restored.

Things don’t go as planned, though. Nalo’s lightning hit Maui before he could raise Motufetu, erasing his tattoos. In a desperate move, Moana dives deep, swimming towards Motufetu. Nalo realizes what Moana might do and strikes her with lightning. She touches the island, breaking the curse, but not before Nalo’s bolt hits her, apparently claiming her life. However, that’s not a sad ending, as Moana is soon brought back to life, mightier than ever.

Is Moana a Demigod now?

Once Maui realizes what happened, he swims after Moana to rescue her. It’s too late, so Maui can only chant a sacred song and hope for the best. Maui is soon joined by Moana’s ancestors, including Tautai Vasa and her grandmother, Tala (voiced by Rachel House). Together, the spirits grant Moana the energy she needs to return to life. Her rebirth comes with some noticeable upgrades, as her left arm is now covered with tattoos representing her incredible feat: breaking Nalo’s curse. As for Maui, he also regains his tattoos in the same scene.

Maori tattoos are marks of spirituality, which is why Maui, a demigod, is covered head-to-toe with them. Maui’s tattoos represent his power and register his most glorious achievements. In short, his tattoos are evidence of his demigod abilities, explaining why getting them erased by Nalo’s lightning is such a devastating blow.

Even if Moana 2 never calls its protagonist a demigod, she follows Maui’s path. Like how Maui uses his fish hook to channel his powers, Moana is gifted with an enchanted version of her oar by the same spirits of her ancestors, who bring her back to life. In the sequel’s final scenes, Moana uses her oar to change the course of the ocean’s currents, an ability worthy of a demigod. Her oar also shines gold in the scene to underline how Moana now has magic powers, similar to Maui.

Moana 3, whenever it comes, should delve deeper into the protagonist’s demigod status. What’s important to remember is that Nalo is still out there, plotting against humans. Meanwhile, Moana uses the restored Motufetu current to mend the broken bonds between tribes.

Moana 2 is currently available in theaters.