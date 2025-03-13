Moana 3 Release Date Plans & Everything to Know

Moana 2 has made a spectacular splash at the box office, sailing past $1 billion worldwide and becoming the third highest-grossing film of 2024. This impressive performance virtually guarantees that Disney will greenlight a third installment in the franchise, especially considering how the sequel deliberately sets up future adventures. While the House of Mouse hasn’t officially announced Moana 3, the mid-credits scene for Moana 2 clearly establishes that the journey of the Motunui wayfinder is far from complete. With Moana (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) now possessing demigod powers and new threats emerging on the horizon, a third adventure seems inevitable.

The question isn’t if we’ll get Moana 3, but when, and what adventures await in this beloved Polynesian-inspired world.

How Moana 2‘s Ending Sets Up a Third Movie

Moana 2 significantly expands the franchise’s mythology by introducing the vengeful storm god Nalo (voiced by Tofiga Fepulea’i), who cursed the ocean currents centuries ago to isolate human tribes from one another. Though Moana and her allies successfully break this curse by raising the mythical island of Motufetu from the ocean depths, the film’s mid-credits scene makes it clear that Nalo’s wrath hasn’t been quelled.

In this crucial setup scene, we see Nalo confronting Matangi (voiced by Awhimai Fraser), expressing his disbelief that a mere human could challenge him and vowing revenge. Despite Matangi’s punishment supposedly ending once Nalo’s curse was broken, the storm god traps her again, suspecting she aided in Moana’s victory. This unresolved conflict creates a perfect narrative thread for Moana 3 to explore, as both Nalo’s vengeance and Matangi’s liberation remain pending. Even more intriguing is the appearance of Tamatoa (voiced by Jemaine Clement), the giant hermit crab antagonist from the first film, in the same scene. His inclusion suggests that Moana 3 might feature an alliance of old and new enemies.

Moana 2 also transforms the titular heroine in ways that demand further exploration. After seemingly drowning while touching Motufetu to break Nalo’s curse, Moana is revived by her ancestors’ spirits and emerges with demigod powers, symbolized by the new tattoos adorning her arm and a magical oar that can manipulate ocean currents. This dramatic evolution balances her partnership with Maui (voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson). Furthermore, it opens countless narrative possibilities for a third film as Moana learns to harness her newfound abilities.

While Disney hasn’t announced an official timeline for Moana 3, the eight-year gap between the original Moana (2016) and Moana 2 (2024) is unlikely to be repeated. Moana 2 was originally developed as a Disney+ series before being reworked into a theatrical feature, which partially explains the extended development time. Plus, considering the sequel’s massive commercial success, Disney will likely want to capitalize on the renewed interest in the franchise. Finally, the fact that Moana 2 has a somewhat open ending means that the creatives behind the sequel have already planned where the story should go next, which will speed up the script. That means wheels are likely turning behind the scenes to fast-track Moana 3.

While Moana 3 has not been announced, Disney is betting high on the upcoming live-action adaptation of the first movie, scheduled for release on July 10, 2026. This film, starring Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui, represents a significant investment in the franchise. Disney will likely space out Moana 3’s release to avoid market oversaturation and potential audience confusion.

Given these considerations, a 2027 release date for Moana 3 seems most probable. This would allow sufficient development time while creating a comfortable buffer after the live-action film. It would also establish a more regular release pattern for the animated series if Disney intends to continue beyond a trilogy, which is a strong possibility given the franchise’s profitability and expanding mythological framework.

