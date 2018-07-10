7 Movie Bloopers You’ll Want to Keep Watching

Movies can invoke a multitude of emotions for viewers, but blooper reels usually just make them laugh until their sides hurt.

Regardless of how serious or intense a film is, fans can bet that there is probably a collection of outtakes that will have them rolling.

PEOPLE recently shared a list of some of the funniest, “most hilarious” film bloopers around, and we have adapted that list below.

Scroll down to watch some great outtakes that till have rolling on the floor in laughter!

Caution: Some Blooper Reels May Contain NSFW Language

Wonder Woman

Led by an amazing cast of extremely talented actors, Wonder Woman premiered in 2017 and very quickly became one the most critically acclaimed superhero films of all-time.

Thanks to this blooper reel, fans now know that the stars were having just as much fun filming the epic movie as audiences were watching it.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

Chris Pratt is notorious for causing some of the funniest bloopers ever.

However, his castmates in Guardians of the Galxay Vol. 2 proved that they are more than up to the challenge of holding their own against the funny man.

I Feel Pretty

Amy Schumer is not only an accomplished comedian and sketch comedy actress, she’s also had quite a bit of success branching out into films as well.

Her most recent film is the heartfelt comedy I Feel Pretty, which turns out to have some bloopers that are almost just as funny as the movie itself.

Deadpool

Deadpool is by far one of the funniest superhero movies ever made, due in no small part to the comedic timing of Ryan Reynolds.

A blooper reel from the first movie only helps to cement the sheer comedy genius that was at work while cameras rolled during filming.

BLACK PANTHER

Marvel’s Black Panther debuted in theaters in February and has since gone on to become the highest grossing film of 2018 (so far) and the third highest-grossing film of all-time overall.

While it contains a lot of epic action and intense drama, an outtakes reel shows that the cast was living it up and having a great time shooting the hit movie.

Mean Girls

Mean Girls is one of those rare films to become both a theatrical success and a cult classic.

The Tina Fey-written, Lindsay Lohan-starring flick made approximately $129 million at the box office on a budget of only $17 million, and it has since gone on to become a pop-cultural phenomenon.

As hilarious as the film is, however, its outtakes reel is equally as funny.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Other Marvel films aside, the Avengers movies have become some of the heaviest-hitters in recent cinematic history.

Making sure to keep themselves grounded, though, the cast is never short of blooper moments, as evident by this outtakes reel from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

BONUS Bloopers: Riverdale

It isn’t just movies that offer side-splitting hilarity by way of blooper reels, as many iconic TV shows do as well.

Riverdale is the new kid on the block, so to speak, but it has quickly gained a devout following.

While the storylines and subject matter in the series may weigh on the darker side, this blooper reel shows fans that the cast is anything but brooding on set.

BONUS Bloopers: Supernatural

Supernatural is another TV series that leans toward the darker side, giving fans the impression that its all serious business on set.

A blooper real from the shows first season, however, is evidence that the cast and crew have kept things light-hearted and funny on set from day one.