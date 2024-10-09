7 Movies to Watch After Bad Boys: Ride or Die

The Bad Boys returned for their fourth adventure earlier this year, when Bad Boys: Ride or Die hit theaters and delivered the long-running franchise yet another hit. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence vehicle earned more than $400 million at the global box office, reminding fans why Mike and Marcus have always been one of the most entertaining duos in the business. On Tuesday, Bad Boys: Ride or Die made its streaming debut when the film arrived on Netflix, bringing the new buddy cop entry to a massive audience in the United States. As expected, movie fans with a Netflix subscription have immediately taken the opportunity to check out the latest Bad Boys installment. If you're among those already checking out Bad Boys: Ride or Die on Netflix, and you're in the mood for another movie that checks a lot of the same boxes, there are tons of great options out there for you. Below, we've compiled a list of several good movies worth checking out after you watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Bad Boys (Photo: Sony Pictures) This goes without saying, but if you hopped onto Netflix this week and watched Bad Boys: Ride or Die without seeing the previous films first, you definitely need to check them out. You don't need to watch the other three in order to enjoy Ride or Die, but they're all a ton of fun and they give more context to the journey of Mike and Marcus in this new film. Bad Boys and Bad Boys II came from Michael Bay and were staples of the action-comedy genre in the '90s and early 2000s. After disappearing for nearly two decades, the Bad Boys returned with Bad Boys For Life in 2020.

Lethal Weapon When it comes to buddy cop action-comedies, there is nothing quite like Lethal Weapon. Mel Gibson and Danny Glover teamed up to give movie fans the best on-screen duo — and one of the best action franchises — of the 1980s. Like Bad Boys, the Lethal Weapon series has four films you can watch. Unlike Bad Boys, the latter half of the series isn't nearly as good as the first two.

Men in Black (Photo: Sony Pictures) Will Smith is fantastic in all of the Bad Boys movies, but his turn as Mike Lowery is far from his best blockbuster role from the 1990s. That honor belongs to Agent J. Men in Black is undoubtedly one of the best, most entertaining, and most well-crafted blockbusters of the last 30 years. It holds up so well every time you watch it. The characters are rich, the alien designs are fantastic, and it builds its own world with razor-sharp execution. To top if all off, few duos can do it like Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Those two are perfect foils for one another and their relationship actually grows in meaningful ways throughout the first three films in the franchise.

The Heat (Photo: 20th Century Studios) If you want a great on-screen duo that bring totally different energies to a movie but compliment each other flawlessly, look no further than The Heat. Paul Feig's 2013 action-comedy stuck Sandra Bullock with Melissa McCarthy to form one of the most capable action-comedy duos of the 2010s. The only downside to this movie is that we don't already have several sequels.

21 Jump Street (Photo: Sony Pictures) One of the biggest victims of the infamous Sony email hack was a crossover movie that would've stuck the stars of Men in Black with the heroes of Lord & Miller's Jump Street films. Unfortunately that didn't end up happening, but the fact that it was going to combine forces with a beloved Will Smith franchise tells you all you need to know about its action-comedy abilities. Based on the hit TV series, 21 Jump Street sees Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill play young police officers who are sent undercover in a high school to try and stop a drug epidemic. It's hilarious and action-packed, making for a great compliment to Bad Boys. The sequel, 22 Jump Street, is almost as good as the first, so watch them both if you can.

Midnight Run (Photo: Universal Pictures) Most great buddy comedies from the '80s ended up with fairly long-running franchises. Midnight Run didn't, but that doesn't mean it isn't one of the best entries in the genre. From Beverly Hills Cop director Martin Brest, Midnight Run stars Robert DeNiro as a bounty hunter tasked with bringing in a notable mob accountant, played by Charles Grodin. The unlikely pair end up on a cross-country road trip that neither of them asked for and the end result is a fantastic action-comedy with infinite rewatch value.