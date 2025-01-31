10 Great Movies Are Turning 10 Years Old in 2025

In 2015, tons of great movies hit theaters, and these titles are turning 10 years old in 2015. A decade ago, Star Wars made its long-awaited comeback on the big screen, and The Hunger Games emphatically concluded its adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s trilogy. Additionally, acclaimed directors such as Guillermo del Toro, George Miller, and Denis Villeneuve released bold new projects. 2015 featured the exhilarating directorial debut of Alex Garland, as well as Ryan Coogler’s second feature-length film. Reaching every genre from romance to sci-fi, the greatest films of 2015 are still remembered today for their original ideas, first-rate acting performances, gorgeous visuals, and meaningful stories.

The following 10 movies remain 2015’s very best.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

In 2015, Star Wars: The Force Awakens began a new era as the ever-popular franchise’s first movie in 10 years. J.J. Abrams took the reigns from George Lucas as director, and Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn, Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, and many more were introduced as Star Wars’ next generation of heroes. Still, The Force Awakens featured the returns of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, Anthony Daniels’ C-3PO, and Peter Mayhew’s Chewbacca. The Force Awakens finished 2015 as the year’s highest-grossing movie, making over $2 billion at the global box office.

The Force Awakens‘s legacy a decade later remains that of a tone-setter. Kickstarting a brand-new set of Star Wars movies following the original and prequel trilogies was a challenging task, but The Force Awakens‘s meshing of new and old characters succeeded. Furthermore, Abrams’ film managed to capture the adventurous spirit that the franchise is known for, revitalizing Star Wars for years to come.

Brooklyn

In Brooklyn, Saoirse Ronan starred as Eilis, an Irish immigrant who moves to New York City in the 1950s. There, she falls in love with Tony (Emory Cohen), with whom she settles down with, but her past life in Ireland presents many conflicts. Based on the novel by Colm Tóibín, Brooklyn tells a thoughtful story about dual lives and difficult choices, simultaneously functioning as a period drama and romance. Brooklyn helped to establish Ronan among the most talented actors of her generation, and her performance in the film remains one of her best lead roles.

Spotlight

The 2016 Oscar winner for Best Picture has clearly stood the test of time. Spotlight chronicles the true story of the group of Boston Globe journalists who uncovered a massive child molestation scandal involving the local Catholic Church. Directed by Tom McCarthy, Spotlight starred Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Brian d’Arcy James, Liev Schreiber, and John Slattery. Spotlight is still memorable 10 years later, thanks to its compelling narrative and impeccable screenplay. Spotlight thoughtfully illustrates the value of investigative journalism in holding authority accountable. Performances from the movie’s all-star cast also make it worth multiple viewings.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 concluded the original Hunger Games trilogy in a thunderous fashion. Jennifer Lawrence portrayed Katniss Everdeen for the final time, as the franchise’s main character led a momentous rebellion against the Capitol. Even though Mockingjay Part 2 didn’t quite reach the heights of 2013’s Catching Fire, it remains a successful adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s novel. The Hunger Games‘ political themes grow increasingly relevant as the series ages, rendering the books and movies timeless. Hunger Games fans will especially enjoy revisiting Mockingjay Part 2 and the other titles ahead of the upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.

Crimson Peak

Guillermo del Toro’s gripping horror film Crimson Peak delivers plenty of thrills and chills. Starring Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, and Jessica Chastain, Crimson Peak details a series of supernatural happenings when aspiring writer Edith Cushing (Wasikowska) moves into a remote mansion with her new husband Thomas Sharpe (Hiddleston) and his sister Lucille (Chastain) in Victorian-Era England. The movie’s gothic set design is a feast for the eyes, and its mysterious narrative keeps viewers guessing until the very end. Even when one already knows Crimson Peak‘s stunning plot twist, the film prevails against many other horror-romance titles.

Mad Max: Fury Road

George Miller revived the Mad Max franchise with 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie’s cast included Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky, Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, Nicholas Hoult as Nux, and Hugh Keays-Byrne as Immortan Joe. Mad Max: Fury Road earned tons of praise from critics and movie fans. The film’s success brought about the 2024 prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and could still lead to any number of future Mad Max projects.

Vibrant and bold in its post-apocalyptic desert world, Mad Max: Fury Road is a visual spectacle with fantastic action set-pieces throughout. Hardy, Theron, and Hoult, in particular, impeccably command their scenes, though the supporting cast impresses, too. Among the greatest action movies of the last decade, Fury Road continues to live in a league of its own.

Ex Machina

Alex Garland made his directorial debut in 2015 with the release of Ex Machina. The science-fiction film follows a CEO and a programmer who attempt to determine a robot’s human capabilities. Ex Machina stars Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Alicia Vikander. With the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence in today’s world, Ex Machina is more relevant now than ever. Vikander’s portrayal of the A.I. humanoid Ava is still a memorable sci-fi performance. A truly fascinating and entertaining premise, Ex Machina remains just as thrilling as it was to watch for the first time 10 years ago.

It Follows

It Follows takes an unconventional approach to horror, as it prioritizes creating an unsettling atmosphere more than offering jump scares or even frightening imagery. The feature-length directorial debut of David Robert Mitchell, It Follows centers on a teenage girl played by Maika Monroe, who is haunted by a supernatural force following a sexual encounter. Even a decade later, it’s hard to find a horror film quite like It Follows, as the movie’s unique concept makes it perpetually intriguing and places it near the top of horror must-watch lists. A sequel to It Follows, titled They Follow, is currently in development with Mitchell and Monroe slated to return.

Creed

Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa dominated the sports movie realm decades ago, however the torch was passed to Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, the son of longtime Rocky character Adonis Creed (Carl Weathers), in 2015. Creed, helmed by Ryan Coogler, introduced Adonis as a boxing prodigy, who trained under the mentorship of Stallone’s Rocky. Tessa Thompson debuted as Adonis’s love interest Bianca and has been featured in each sequel.

The movie’s adeptly choreographed fight scenes place Creed as a top-notch sports film. Its origin story for Adonis functions well to characterize the rising athlete’s determined personality in his professional career, as well as his life outside of the ring. Creed‘s two sequels, released in 2018 and 2023, have established a brand new boxing film franchise, which will continue in the next installment, Creed IV.

Sicario

Denis Villeneuve proved his mastery of the action genre in 2015’s Sicario – which also served as a breakout for screenwriter (and future Yellowstone Universe creator) Taylor Sheridan. Headlined by a star-studded cast of Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro, Jon Bernthal, Victor Garber, and Daniel Kaluuya, the movie focuses on a US special task force’s hunt for a Mexican drug lord, using some less-than-legal means. Sicario dials up heart-pounding suspense to the max, as Blunt’s character, an FBI agent named Kate Macer, endures shocks, obstacles, and betrayals at every turn. The success of Villeneuve’s film paved the way for Stefano Sollima’s 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. A third Sicario film is currently in the works, further evidencing the original title’s prowess. Villeneuve’s Sicario is a wild ride that’s still enjoyable to relive 10 years later.

All of these titles are available to stream, rent, and purchase across various platforms.