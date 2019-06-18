Watch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Accept the Generation Award at MTV Awards

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has become a bonafide icon during his decades-long career, and it looks like he’s celebrating that in a very unique way. Johnson was presented with the Generation Award during this week’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, and gave a pretty memorable speech. You can check out a video of it below.

It was announced last week that Johnson would be earning the accolade, which honors his prolific career in the movie world and beyond.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, said in a statement last week. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass – an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

Johnson earning this award comes at a particularly interesting time in his career, with the wrestler-turned-actor set to appear in several major blockbusters. Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji 3 are both set to debut later this year, and Johnson’s long-awaited turn as the DC Extended Universe’s Black Adam is expected to begin filming sometime in early 2020.

“I can’t wait to play Black Adam,” Johnson revealed in a social media video earlier this year, “because they’re all getting their asses kicked when I play Black Adam. That day of reckoning is coming for everyone.”

“Black Adam is definitely happening,” producer Hiram Garcia said last year. “We’re actually very deep into a script on it right now, which is coming along really well. I’m really excited with the story we’ve crafted. Look, I’ve always been a huge comic book fan. I’ve always had this dream, I’ve always wanted to—You know, you kind of have like these goals of like, ‘One day I’d love to be able to do this and this,’ and making a superhero movie was definitely always one of my dreams. For the longest time, you know you kind of have this living superhero in Dwayne Johnson, so I was always trying to figure out what’s the perfect character that will kind of fit him and his look and his build and his kind of edge and the attitude he’s got.”

Past recipients of the Generation Award include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, and the Fast & Furious franchise.