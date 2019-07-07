Disney Releases First Teaser for Live-Action Mulan

The year of the Disney remake is now more than halfway over. Dumbo and Aladdin have already been released in theaters, and The Lion King is just a couple of weeks away. The next reimagining on Disney’s slate won’t arrive until March 2020, but it’s one that fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to, especially after today. The live-action version of Mulan is on its way, and Disney has finally given everyone a sneak peek at what the adventure epic will look like. As expected, the House of Mouse doesn’t disappoint with this one.

Disney’s first footage from Mulan has been released online for everyone to enjoy, and you can check it out in the video above!

Fans who have followed the production of Mulan closely had hints that some kind of reveal was on the way, thanks to one of the film’s stars, Jimmy Wong. The actor plays Ling, one of Mulan’s fellow soldiers in the movie, and he took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to say that people should keep a look out for something big during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“If you are excited about Mulan, you MIGHT want to start tuning into the World Cup coverage starting today,” Wong wrote. “You might see something. Just maybe.”

If you are excited about Mulan, you MIGHT want to start tuning into the World Cup coverage starting today. You might see something. Just maybe. 😎 — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) July 2, 2019

Of course, any time an actor posts a message like that about a movie they’re actually in, there’s definitely something on the way. Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait too long to see what it was.

Yifei Liu stars in the film as the titular Mulan, and she’s joined by co-stars Donnie Yen, Li Gong, Jason Scott Lee, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Doua Moua, Chen Tang, Jimmy Wong, and Jet Lee as The Emperor. Niki Caro is directing the film with a script from Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Elizabeth Martin, and Amanda Silver.

You can check out Disney’s official synopsis for Mulan below.

“Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

Mulan is currently set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020.