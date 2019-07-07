Disney Fans Are Loving the First Live-Action Mulan Teaser

Walt Disney Pictures today released the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Mulan. While some fans are questioning the exclusion of music and Mushu from the new take on the tale, others are celebrating the new trailer with excitement.

Fans are sharing their excitement on Twitter. Keep reading to see a sampling of those reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Mulan, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Mulan stars Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

What did you think of the Mulan trailer? Let us know in the comments. Mulan opens in theaters on March 27, 2020.

Badass Girlfriend

she’s my badass girlfriend, your honour (mulan 2020) pic.twitter.com/ohLo2NlJ4e — aims robin warrior (@robinshawkins) July 7, 2019

It Is My Duty

Stunning

Here’s the trailer for Disney’s #Mulan. Looks stunning, but it needs more singing and Mushu the dragon! pic.twitter.com/FW3ZdvNV4g — Sarah O’Connell (@SarahO_Connell) July 7, 2019

Excited to Watch

As a fan of the original Mulan, this New #Mulan Looks pretty good! Definitely excited to watch it! pic.twitter.com/w7MciFfQ1x — David Cage 🍥 (@unCAGEDgamez) July 7, 2019

Ready

So Good

mulan looks so fucking good pic.twitter.com/mJS6ZvaE8l — nathalie (@castielhoney) July 7, 2019

Warrior Princess

I’m In

A Girl Worth Fighting For

THE MULAN TRAILER IS HERE Y’ALL!!!!!!!!!!! AND SHE IS EXCELLENT AND SHE IS A GIRL WORTH FIGHTING FOR!!!!!!!! 🥺✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/XDMYAwGIe9 — ✨Francis Dominic✨ (@frncissdominc) July 7, 2019

Let’s Go