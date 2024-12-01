The Muppet Christmas Carol’s Scariest Moment Almost Didn’t Happen

The Muppet Christmas Carol has become a holiday classic for many Muppet fans since its release in 1992. Featuring Kermit as Bob Cratchit and Michael Caine as Scrooge, a host of other Muppets appear in the film, including the blue, sometimes alien Gonzo as the movie’s narrator, Charles Dickens. However, Gonzo was not always slated to provide context for the film, and had things gone as originally planned, the movie would have been missing one of its best and most terrifying moments.

About The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol, originally written in 1843. The story centers on a mean and selfish old miser named Ebenezer Scrooge. A shrewd moneylender, Scrooge is relentless in his terrible treatment of his employees and his nephew, Fred. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of his deceased business partners, Jacob and Robert Marley, who, because of their callous treatment of others when living, are now forced to wander the earth, weighed down by an endless chain and laden with cash boxes and locks. They warn Scrooge that this will be his fate if he rejects the visits of the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet to Come. As their names suggest, these ghosts take him through various stages of his life.

The Ghost of Christmas Past takes Scrooge back to his youth, reminding him of a time when he was full of love and joy. At an annual Christmas party thrown by Fozzie Bear’s Fozziwig, Scrooge meets a woman named Belle. They fall in love and are set to be married, however, Scrooge keeps rescheduling, due to business. Belle eventually leaves him, showing how his greed and ambition led him to push away those he cared about. The Ghost of Christmas Present reveals to Scrooge the struggles of his employee Bob Cratchit and the Cratchit family, with Miss Piggy as his wife, including the grave illness of his son Tiny Tim. The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come reveals a future where Scrooge dies alone, unloved, and utterly forgotten. Terrified by the possibility of such a fate, Scrooge vows to change his ways. He awakens on Christmas morning, filled with newfound care and generosity that he displays by helping the Cratchit family, supporting the needy, and repairing his relationships.

Originally, the Ghosts were to all be played by Muppets

As in the original story, the ghosts are integral to the plot. They serve an important purpose by guiding Scrooge through key moments of his life. The Ghost of Christmas Past reveals Scrooge’s lost innocence, the Ghost of Christmas Present exposes how his lack of care contributes to the struggles of those around him, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come shows Scrooge the harrowing future he faces if he doesn’t change. These characters are essential for conveying the gravity of Scrooge’s transformation, and their design plays a key role in evoking the appropriate tone.

However, the original plan was for established Muppet characters to portray the ghosts: Robin the Frog or Scooter as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Miss Piggy as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Gonzo or Animal as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. However, this idea was scrapped in favor of creating new Muppet characters that would better emphasize the ominous nature of these spirits. The decision was made to ensure the ghosts conveyed the necessary gravity and fear, aligning more closely with the darker aspects of the story while still maintaining the Muppets’ charm.

For instance, the Ghost of Christmas Past has its unique design. The first shots filmed had the puppet submerged in a tank of baby oil, while the remaining footage was shot with the puppet in water, as the oil was deemed too expensive. The Ghost of Christmas Present also underwent multiple design changes since its large frame was difficult to navigate. Smaller versions were even created to help with the scene’s logistics. The scariest of all, however, was the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, which was designed to stay as close to the source material as possible.

To create the eerie effect, a puppeteer wearing the costume stood on a platform, which was then pulled, resulting in a terrifying effect. This would not have had the same impact had Gonzo, the jovial little blue guy with the curled nose, been playing the character instead.

The change from well-known Muppet characters to creating new ones for the ghosts ultimately added a memorable haunting presence to the film. This decision helped elevate The Muppet Christmas Carol into a beloved holiday classic that blends both eerie and whimsical elements to showcase the true meaning of Christmas—love, compassion, and selflessness.