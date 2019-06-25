Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix This Week

The team at Netflix jam-packed their release slate this week with Netflix originals with at least ten properties made just for the streaming platform debuting between now and Saturday. Outside of the originals, this week also features the streaming debut of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which swings onto Netflix on Wednesday, June 26th.

In addition to Netflix Anime additions Forest of Piano Season Two and 7SEEDS, Netflix is also rolling out a new comedy stand-up feature from the legendary Mike Epps. Other non-Netflix originals being added to the service this week include The Golem, The Zookeeper, 20th Century Women, and the fourth and fifth seasons of Scare Tactics.

Monday, June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2*

Tuesday, June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike*

Wednesday, June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

Thursday, June 27

Answer for Heaven*

Friday, June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS*

Dope: Season 3*

Exhibit A*

Instant Hotel: Season 2*

Motown Magic: Season 2*

Paquita Salas: Season 3*

The Chosen One*

Saturday, June 29