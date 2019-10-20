Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 20)

As the calendar slowly inches closer to November, the Netflix release schedule slows to a crawl. All things considered, this week is a slow one numbers-wise. Most certainly anchored by the acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name, which releases Friday, there’s only a handful of items hitting the platform throughout the week. A few other bright points include Jenny Slate’s new standup special Stage Fright and the second season of the star-studded The Kominsky Method.
Monday, October 21
- Echo in the Canyon
- Free Fire
Tuesday, October 22
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Wednesday, October 23
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Dancing with the Birds
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Thursday, October 24
- Daybreak
- Revenge of Pontianak
Friday, October 25
- A Tale of Love and Darkness
- Assimilate
- Brigada Costa del Sol
- Brotherhood
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Greenhouse Academy, Season Three
- It Takes a Lunatic
- Monzon
- Nailed It! France
- Nailed It! Spain
- Prank Encounters
- Rattlesnake
- The Kominsky Method, Season Two