Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 20)

As the calendar slowly inches closer to November, the Netflix release schedule slows to a crawl. All things considered, this week is a slow one numbers-wise. Most certainly anchored by the acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name, which releases Friday, there’s only a handful of items hitting the platform throughout the week. A few other bright points include Jenny Slate’s new standup special Stage Fright and the second season of the star-studded The Kominsky Method.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week. What movie or show do you look forward to watching most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monday, October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Tuesday, October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Wednesday, October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Thursday, October 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

Friday, October 25