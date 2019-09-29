Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 29)

October is nearly here and because it’s about to be the first week of the month, it’s a jam-packed week on Netflix. In the coming days, the streaming giant is rolling out all kinds of original programming from the second season of Carmen Sandiego to In the Tall Grass, Raising Dion, Big Mouth Season Three, and beyond. For fans of all things superheroes, this week will also see the arrival of a few feature classics in Supergirl and Superman Returns plus the last season of Fox’s Gotham.
Monday, September 30
- Gotham, Season Five
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Netflix Original)
Tuesday, October 1
- 93 Days
- A.M.I.
- Along Came A Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Blow
- Bring It On, Ghost, Season One
- Carmen Sandiego, Season Two (Netflix Family)
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheese in the Trap, Season One
- Chicago Typewriter, Season One
- Crash
- Exit Wounds
- Good Burger
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hony 2
- House of the Witch
- Lagos Real Fake Life
- Men in Black II
- Moms at War
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix Original)
- No Reservations
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Payday
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scream 2
- Senna
- Signal, Season One
- Sin City
- Sinister Circle
- Supergirl
- Superman Returns
- Surf’s Up
- The Buck List
- The Flinstones
- The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Island
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tomorrow with You, Season One
- Trainspotting
- Troy
- Tunnel, Season One
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Walking Out
Wednesday, October 2
- Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)
- Ready to Mingle (Netflix Film)
- Rotten, Season Two (Netflix Original)
Thursday, October 3
- Seis Manos (Netflix Anime)
Friday, October 4
- Big Mouth, Season Three (Netflix Original)
- Creeped Out, Season Two (Netflix Family)
- In the Tall Grass (Netflix Film)
- Peaky Blinders, Season Five (Netflix Original)
- Raising Dion (Netflix Original)
- Super Monsters, Season Three (Netflix Family)
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Netflix Family)
Saturday, October 5
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Netflix Family)