Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 29)

October is nearly here and because it’s about to be the first week of the month, it’s a jam-packed week on Netflix. In the coming days, the streaming giant is rolling out all kinds of original programming from the second season of Carmen Sandiego to In the Tall Grass, Raising Dion, Big Mouth Season Three, and beyond. For fans of all things superheroes, this week will also see the arrival of a few feature classics in Supergirl and Superman Returns plus the last season of Fox’s Gotham.

Keep scrolling to see everything heading to Netflix this week! What do you plan on catching throughout the next few days? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monday, September 30

Gotham, Season Five

Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Netflix Original)

Tuesday, October 1

93 Days

A.M.I.

Along Came A Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost, Season One

Carmen Sandiego, Season Two (Netflix Family)

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap, Season One

Chicago Typewriter, Season One

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hony 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix Original)

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal, Season One

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Buck List

The Flinstones

The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You, Season One

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel, Season One

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Wednesday, October 2

Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)

Ready to Mingle (Netflix Film)

Rotten, Season Two (Netflix Original)

Thursday, October 3

Seis Manos (Netflix Anime)

Friday, October 4

Big Mouth, Season Three (Netflix Original)

Creeped Out, Season Two (Netflix Family)

In the Tall Grass (Netflix Film)

Peaky Blinders, Season Five (Netflix Original)

Raising Dion (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters, Season Three (Netflix Family)

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Netflix Family)

Saturday, October 5