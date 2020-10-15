Netflix Releases Chadwick Boseman Poster For Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Netflix debuted the character posters for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Chadwick Boseman’s Levee is represented. The platform led off with Viola Davis as Ma Rainey and just kept the thread going from there. The profile of the Netflix film has only risen in the wake of Boseman’s untimely passing. But, even before that fateful day, a lot of viewers were wondering what sort of delight the film could be with this cast. The Black Panther star’s death prompted Netflix to push it back a bit out of respect for the family. But, the world will now get a chance to see the entire thing on their platform December 18th. Check out all the character posters down below!

The wildly popular streaming company’s previous statement about the fallen actor shared some of the feeling surrounding Boseman’s passing. A lot of fans are still having a hard time grappling with the loss.

Chadwick Boseman as Levee pic.twitter.com/hLc6Nrcbxi — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 15, 2020

"We are heartbroken over today's news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a 'true fighter' as his family called him in their poignant tribute," Netflix said. "This is an incredible loss. We are canceling Monday's preview event of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones."

His co-star Viola Davis actually talked to the New York Times about the Black Panther star’s work ethic. She was struck by how easily he was able to put aside ego in this picture.

“A lot of actors mistake their presence for the event,” Davis shared. “An actor of Chadwick’s status usually comes on and it’s their ego who comes on before them: This is what they want, this is what they’re not going to do. That was absolutely, 150 percent off the table with Chadwick. He could completely discard whatever ego he had, whatever vanity he had, and welcome Levee in.”

Take a look at Netflix’s synopsis for Boseman’s film down below:

"Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio's claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma's girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives."

