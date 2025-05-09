Netflix’s New Post-Apocalyptic Sci-fi Series Has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Subscribers are already in love with a new post-apocalyptic sci-fi series on Netflix. What would you do if your entire way of living was upended by an invading army? Also, the way your life was upended was due to a toxic snowstorm. This is the premise behind The Eternaut, a new Netflix series that debuted on April 30th. Directed and created by Bruno Stagnaro, The Eternaut is based on the Argentine sci-fi graphic novel of the same name, written by Héctor G. Oesterheld and illustrated by Francisco Solano Lopez. It can be hard for new shows to find their footing in the streaming landscape, with so much competition for viewers to choose from. That appears not to be the case with The Eternaut, which sits with a healthy Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Eternaut has a 94% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, to go along with a 95% Popcornmeter score. The Tomatometer score compiles the reviews from critics, of which there are 17 reviews, while the Popcornmeter polls from the general viewing audience. So critics and audiences alike are enjoying The Eternaut. Let’s take a look at what some of the critics are saying about the post-apocalyptic series.

Weiting Liu of Common Sense Media says, “The pacing is measured but never sluggish: each sequence builds toward something heavier, weaving suspense with thematic depth.”

Kate Sanchez of But Why Tho? A Geek Community says, “The Eternaut is a fast-paced ride that tackles genre staples through an Argentine lens and is one of the best sci-fi series Netflix has released.”

Dan Einav of Financial Times says, “Yet despite adhering to well-known formulas, The Eternaut isn’t just another derivative end-of-the-world yarn, but an adaptation of the graphic novel series considered to be a sort of urtext for the genre.”

Chris Joyce of Movies and Muchies on YouTube says, “I was drawn into this, from the patient introductions of characters and relationships to the bizarre unveiling of the story complexities. Even when elements felt a little forced to create thrills, the majority of the conflicts and stressors are earned.”

Mike Hale of The New York Times says, “[Stagnaro] has taken a story about a small band of people with a few simple personality quirks each and added layer upon layer of melodramatic detail and mystery.”

One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.

The Eternaut stars Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas and Mora Fisz, among others. Season 1 consists of six episodes, and Netflix has already renewed it for a second season. The positive reviews should allow the streamer to feel confident in going for even more seasons.

If you’re interested in what’s available to stream on Netflix in May, you can check out our comprehensive list here, which also includes Disney+, Max, and more streaming services.