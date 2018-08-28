Netflix Forcing Users to Go to Great Lengths to View ‘Goosebumps’

With Goosebumps 2 on the horizon, you might want to go back and watch the first film in the series, but it might be harder to find on Netflix than you think, at least in Canada.

Reddit user Morty420 recently posted an issue they’ve been having with Netflix regarding Goosebumps, the 2015 film starring Jack Black. The movie is on the Netflix service and is a favorite of their children, but lately, they’ve had a hard time actually finding it on the streaming platform. The issue seems to originate with the film’s rating (PG) and the fact that their kids watch Netflix on a Kids account, which Netflix has a special option and profile for.

Thing is, the movie used to be viewable in the search results in the children’s account, but suddenly disappeared. Morty420 reached out to Netflix support on a few occasions about why it disappeared, as the kids wanted to watch it, saying “I have contacted Netflix support 3 times and each time I spend 30+ minutes and get no answer to my problem only promise of its “being looked at by other people and should be fixed in 24 hours”.

That fix hasn’t happened yet, but the other issue is that it doesn’t seem to apply to every PG film. Netflix support said that it is being filtered on the kids account because the movie is rated PG, but Morty420 pointed out that other PG movies show up in the kid’s search results despite that block, films like Indiana Jones. When that was pointed out Netflix really didn’t have an answer as to why it was happening.

The user did note that you can still find the film with a direct link through Chrome, so it is still on the service, and commenters tried their hand at it and seemed to find it with a bit of tweaking to the kid profile parameters.

While watching the movie might be a bit difficult, finding the regular series is quite easy, so you can always just binge that instead.

As for the sequel, you can find the official description for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween below.

“In the small town of Wardenclyffe on Halloween Night, two boys named Sonny and Sam find a manuscript in an abandoned house that was previously owned by R. L. Stine called “Haunted Halloween.” When they open it, they unknowingly release Slappy, who plans to cause a Halloween Apocalypse with the help of his monster allies. Now Sonny and Sam, alongside Sonny’s sister, Sarah, must work to thwart Slappy’s plot before all is lost.”

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween hits theaters on October 12th.