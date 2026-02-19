Netflix Just Added a Criminally Underrated 2023 Movie You Need To See

Netflix is a treasure trove of hidden gems. Hidden beneath its popular, algorithm-driven, and mainstream offerings, the streamer also has a deep lineup of critically acclaimed and underrated content ranging from Rebel Ridge to Okja. That lineup just got a bit bigger with the recent arrival of one of the most criminally underrated movies of 2023.

The Iron Claw officially stepped into Netflix’s streaming ring on February 19th. Sean Durkin’s 2023 biographical sports drama focuses on the Von Erich wrestling family’s rapid rise and devastating, successive downfalls from roughly 1979 to the early 1990s – from the height of their World Class Championship Wrestling fame to the immense mental health burden and physical toll of the “Von Erich Curse.” The movie, which got its name from the Von Erichs’ signature move, stars Zac Efron in a career-defining performance as Kevin Von Erich alongside strong supporting performances from Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Holt McCallany as other members of the family.

The Iron Claw Blends In-Ring Action With Character-Driven Drama for One of the Best Movies of 2023

You may have missed The Iron Claw during its theatrical release and may have overlooked it on streaming in the years since, but that needs to change with its arrival to Netflix. The movie is a masterful, heart-wrenching drama that is not just a standout in the wrestling genre but really one of the best sports biopics of the 2020s so far and one of the best movies of 2023. ComicBook even gave the film a perfect 5 out of 5, and on Rotten Tomatoes, The Iron Claw holds both “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Fresh” distinctions with high 89% and 94% critic and audience scores.

Beyond the award-worthy performances from the cast, The Iron Claw manages to move beyond a standard sports biopic to something that is more closely treated and structured as a Greek tragedy. The movie balances the spectacle of 1980s wrestling and all of the high-flying in-ring action that comes with it with a devastatingly powerful story that explores toxic masculinity, brotherhood, and the intense psychological pressure of familial legacy. It’s realistic, hard-hitting, and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions, and Durkin’s use of lingering, intimate camera shots forces the viewer audience to sit with the characters’ emotions rather than just moving quickly through the plot, making The Iron Claw one of those films that leaves a haunting, lasting impact long after viewing.

