Netflix Just Released the First Trailer For One of the Most Highly Anticipated Book Adaptations in Years

One of the most popular authors around has a movie adaptation coming in just over a month, and romance fans everywhere have been waiting more than four years to see the story brought to life. Every book from author Emily Henry’s recent run of romantic comedies has been optioned for a live-action adaptation, but her 2021 novel The People We Meet on Vacation will be the first of the bunch to actually be released.

The People We Meet on Vacation is coming to Netflix on January 9, 2026, and it will mark the very first movie based on an Emily Henry rom-com. While there’s still a little over a month left until its release, Netflix has finally revealed the first footage from the film, giving audiences a chance to see what’s in store. You can check out the brand new trailer below!

If you’re not familiar, The People We Meet on Vacation is about two close friends who live in different parts of the country, but spend a summer vacation together every year. Told through one vacation in the present day, as well as flashbacks to previous summers, the story follows Poppy and Alex as they start to realize they might actually be destined to be more than just friends.

The film stars Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin breakout Emily Bader as the free-spirited Poppy, while The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes lead Tom Blythe takes on the role of Alex. The cast also includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas gage, Alice Lee, Molly Shannon, and Alan Ruck.

Hearts Beat Loud helmer Brett Haley directed The People We Meet on Vacation, with writers Yulin Huang, Amos Vernon, and Nunzio Randazzo delivering the screenplay based on Henry’s bestseller.

Netflix’s official logline for The People We Meet on Vacation reads: “Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

Emily Henry has several other bestselling books currently being turned into feature films. Beach Read and Book Lovers are both in the process of the movie treatment, as is Henry’s latest release, Funny Story, which the author herself is adapting. Jennifer Lopez’s production company is working on turning Happy Place into a TV series on Netflix.