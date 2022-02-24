Some of Netflix’s Most Popular Movies Are Leaving Next Month

Ever since being added back to Netflix in recent months, the first two Despicable Me films have once again been juggernauts for the streamer. Despicable Me 2 has consistently been one of the most popular movies on the entire site, hanging out in the upper half of the Top 10 movies list for weeks on end. The first film hasn’t been far behind. Netflix subscribers are watching a lot of the Minions as of late, but that is sadly going to be changing in a few weeks.
Both Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are leaving Netflix. The streaming service recently revealed which new titles are being added in the month of March, as well as which titles are on their way out. The Despicable Me films found themselves on the wrong list, exiting on March 31st.
Netflix is also losing the Adam Sandler-starring The Longest Yard, which was a substantial performer for the service throughout the month of January. The Hangover and The Karate Kid are also among the titles saying goodbye next month.
Here’s the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in March:
Leaving 3/3/22
Parker
Safe Haven
Leaving 3/6/22
The Secret
Leaving 3/15/22
Howards End
Leaving 3/21/22
Philomena
Leaving 3/27/22
Lawless
Leaving 3/28/22
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving 3/30/22
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving 3/31/22
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo
Are you disappointed to see the Despicable Me movies leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!