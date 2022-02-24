Some of Netflix’s Most Popular Movies Are Leaving Next Month

Ever since being added back to Netflix in recent months, the first two Despicable Me films have once again been juggernauts for the streamer. Despicable Me 2 has consistently been one of the most popular movies on the entire site, hanging out in the upper half of the Top 10 movies list for weeks on end. The first film hasn’t been far behind. Netflix subscribers are watching a lot of the Minions as of late, but that is sadly going to be changing in a few weeks.

Both Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are leaving Netflix. The streaming service recently revealed which new titles are being added in the month of March, as well as which titles are on their way out. The Despicable Me films found themselves on the wrong list, exiting on March 31st.

Netflix is also losing the Adam Sandler-starring The Longest Yard, which was a substantial performer for the service throughout the month of January. The Hangover and The Karate Kid are also among the titles saying goodbye next month.

Here’s the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in March:

Leaving 3/3/22

Parker

Safe Haven

Leaving 3/6/22

The Secret

Leaving 3/15/22

Howards End

Leaving 3/21/22

Philomena

Leaving 3/27/22

Lawless

Leaving 3/28/22

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 3/30/22

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving 3/31/22

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo

Are you disappointed to see the Despicable Me movies leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!