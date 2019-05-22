Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2019

Netflix has become a constantly revolving door over the last couple of years, especially now that just about every network, studio, and production company is launching their own exclusive streaming service. While Netflix still has a ton of great movies and TV shows to choose from, it has lost quite a bit of its library recently, along with a few titles that constantly rotate themselves out month to month.

June will be no different, as Netflix is preparing to say goodbye to several big movies and shows in the coming weeks. The streaming service released the complete list of titles on the way out the door next month, and it included several names that fans will surely be disappointed about.

The biggest of these losses come in the form of Disney titles, as the House of Mouse is preparing to launch the Disney+ streaming service later this year. While Disney and Netflix have long had a streaming contract in place, the deal wasn’t renewed heading into 2019, so that all Disney films will now head straight to Disney+. This means that all Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar movies currently on Netflix will be leaving sooner rather than later, starting with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in June.

Take a look at the full list of Netflix’s June departure below.

Leaving 6/1/19

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving 6/4/19

District 9

Leaving 6/5/19

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving 6/6/19

The Soloist

Leaving 6/14/19

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving 6/15/19

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving 6/16/19

Death Race

Leaving 6/24/19

Disney’s Mulan 2

