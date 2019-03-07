Netflix: New Movies and TV Shows Arriving March 8th

Another weekend is upon us, which means that new movies and TV shows are being added to Netflix for us to enjoy! The streaming giant sees Fridays as release days for the majority of its original content, giving fans the weekend to binge to our hearts content.

This Friday is now different, and there is an entire slate of new movies and shows preparing to debut. By the time the clock strikes midnight on the West Coast, the newest titles will be available?

Wondering what’s new to Netflix this weekend? Check out the complete list March 8th additions below!

After Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Juanita — NETFLIX FILM

Lady J (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Shadow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. — NETFLIX FILM

The Netflix original causing the most buzz ahead of it’s release this weekend is undoubtedly After Life, the dark comedy series from Ricky Gervais. The show centers around a newspaper writer who adopts a new persona following the tragic passing of his wife. It sounds pretty depressing on the surface, but most of Gervais’ work has a lot of humor hidden underneath more serious topics.

2019 has already been a great year for original series on Netflix. Both Umbrella Academy and Russian Doll have delivered insanely popular first seasons, and fans have shown nothing but love for The Punisher Season 2, even in the face of its cancellation.

Which of these new movies and TV shows are you most looking forward to watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

