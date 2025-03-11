Netflix Surprises Subscribers With One of the Best Thrillers of 2024

Warner Bros. is starting to make a habit out of sending its hit films to Netflix, though it’s surprising this under-the-radar streaming partnership has brought very little fanfare. Back in December, recent Warner Bros. projects like Horizon: An American Saga, Dune: Part Two, The Watchers, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga were all added to Netflix’s streaming lineup in the United States without any real advertising from either side. These major movies were just fun surprises that Netflix subscribers discovered on their own when browsing the service. On Tuesday, another flashy Warner Bros. project from 2024 popped up on the Netflix roster, and it’s one that is sure to bring the thrills to everyone who gives it a shot.

The film in question is none other than Trap, the newest thriller from beloved director M. Night Shyamalan. Starring Josh Hartnett in one of his most memorable roles, Trap tells the story of a killer-at-large who takes his daughter to a pop star’s concert. Trying to hide in plain sight, the killer (Hartnett) gets creative to evade capture throughout the concert.

Trap hit theaters back in August and was a moderate success at the box office. The film made over $83 million globally, which was well over its reported $30 million production budget — which Shyamalan himself funded.

Since October, Trap has been available to stream on Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service. The film’s addition to Netflix didn’t change its Max availability, as Trap can now be found on both services.

The addition of Trap is going to be a helpful boost to Netflix, which was set to have a pretty light week in terms of new additions. The critically reviled and overly expensive original film The Electric State is slated to be released on Netflix this Friday, but that was the only major film addition on this week’s lineup. With Trap now available, subscribers will have another new option to turn to, should The Electric State not capture their interest.

Unfortunately for M. Night Shyamalan fans, Trap is only one of two movies from the filmmaker currently streaming on Netflix. The other film, After Earth, is a sci-fi adventure starring Will Smith that is universally considered one of the director’s worst projects. For the more classic, twisty Shyamalan films, you’ll have to look into other streaming options.

