Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 10th)

The clocks have officially been sprung forward, making giving everyone in the U.S. a little more sunlight each day. Not only did Sunday morning mark the start of Daylight Savings, but it also kicked off a new week that is set to be filled with new movie and TV additions on Netflix.

While five of this week’s seven days contain new Netflix arrivals, the biggest single title won’t be arriving until Friday. That day will see the debut of The Electric State, the new sci-fi from from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The movie stars Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown and Guardians of the Galaxy lead Chris Pratt in a ’90s-inspired dystopian adventure.

In addition to The Electric State, Netflix will be adding the new Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney event, as well as a new take on Temptation Island. You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, March 10th

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Wednesday, March 12th

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

John Mulaney unleashes his one-of-a-kind comedic genius on late night with a spontaneous and sidesplitting live weekly show. (Live event in English.)

Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES

In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.

Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A struggling single mom rallies her quirky family to outsmart a mafia boss after her estranged, wealthy father dies, leaving them with his debt.

Thursday, March 13th

Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

Friday, March 14th

Audrey

The Electric State — NETFLIX FILM

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Saturday, March 15th

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.