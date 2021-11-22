Netflix Top 10 Movies Includes Forgotten Kevin James Comedy

There’s been a trend over the last few years of movies that were overlooked upon their initial release finding a second life when they arrive on Netflix. So many comedies and action films from the last decade have delivered dominant performances on the streaming service due to the stars appearing on their posters. Idris Elba and Chris Evans got The Losers to find new fans on Netflix and the duo of Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington helped foster a Netflix hit with 2012’s forgotten thriller Safe House. This week, comedian Kevin James is the actor getting a past film in front of fresh eyes.

Here Comes the Boom stars James as a teacher who takes up mixed martial arts when his school had to cut funds for the music program, and it was recently added to Netflix’s lineup. The film has below-average reviews and only earned a little more than $73 million when it was released back in 2012. Since being added to Netflix, however, Here Comes the Boom has found itself a solid audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 movies list has Here Comes the Boom in the eighth overall spot. It’s on the same list as new Netflix hits like Red Notice, Love Hard, and The Harder They Fall. The film is finding new viewers nearly a decade after its release, likely thanks to the love some folks have for Kevin James.

You can check out the full breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 movies below.

1. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

2. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

“When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alike Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelgänger Fiona – and her dashing ex – for help.”

3. Extinct

“Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future… where they’re extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species?”

4. The Harder They Fall

“Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Black, a ruthless crime box who just got sprung from prison.”

5. Love Hard

“After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she’s been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.”

6. American Reunion

“Pie enthusiast-turned-married dad Jim reunites with his once libido-driven pals at their long-overdue high school reunion.”

7. tick, tick… BOOM!

“On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.”

8. Here Comes the Boom

“When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money.”

9. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

“Young Mariah dog-sits a scraggly rascal to prove she can take care of a new puppy. Now she may get more Christmas than she ever hoped for.”

10. The Holiday

“Stuck in a vicious cycle of dead-end relationships with two-timing men, Los Angeles resident Amanda and Londoner Iris decide to swap homes.”