The Flash Speeds Through Netflix Charts After Recent Arrival
One of DC's newest movies is dominating on Netflix.
While Max has traditionally been the streaming home for Warner Bros. franchises like DC and Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Discovery has recently been licensing a lot of its notable films and shows out to rival streamers for periods of time. Netflix has been the beneficiary of this strategy on several occasions this year, with The Flash being the newest of DC's movies to arrive on the service.
The Flash, which hit theaters in 2023, was added to Netflix's lineup this week and has seen an immediate interest from the streamer's subscribers. In the two days since arriving, The Flash has already risen to become one of the most-watched movies on Netflix's daily charts.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Flash sitting in the number two overall spot. The DC movie trails only Trigger Warning, the Netflix original thriller that was released this past Friday.
You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Trigger Warning
"Jessica Alba stars as a steely-eyed Special Forces commando seeking justice after her father dies in this action-packed movie with Anthony Michael Hall."
2. The Flash
"When the Flash uses his unique powers to alter a tragedy in his past, he causes a time paradox that could devastate the present — and the future."
3. Home
"A misfit alien named Oh lands on Earth and forms an unlikely friendship with Tip, an adventurous girl on a quest of her own."
4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
5. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervllain Scarlet Overkill."
6. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
7. The LEGO Batman Movie
"When a crew of legendary villains wreaks havoc on Gotham City, loner hero Batman must learn to rely on teamwork to save the day."
8. 50 Shades of Grey
"Business tycoon Christian Grey pursues wide-eyed college student Anastasia Steele and introduces her to his particular brand of intense erotic desires."
9. Hit Man
"A mild-mannered professor moonlights as a fake hit man in what The New York Times hails as 'one of the year's funniest, sexiest, most enjoyable movies.'"
10. Ultraman Rising
"In this epic animated adventure, a young man must navigate his new life as a superhero and protect the world from monstrous threats."