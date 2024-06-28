The Flash Speeds Through Netflix Charts After Recent Arrival

While Max has traditionally been the streaming home for Warner Bros. franchises like DC and Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Discovery has recently been licensing a lot of its notable films and shows out to rival streamers for periods of time. Netflix has been the beneficiary of this strategy on several occasions this year, with The Flash being the newest of DC's movies to arrive on the service.

The Flash, which hit theaters in 2023, was added to Netflix's lineup this week and has seen an immediate interest from the streamer's subscribers. In the two days since arriving, The Flash has already risen to become one of the most-watched movies on Netflix's daily charts.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Flash sitting in the number two overall spot. The DC movie trails only Trigger Warning, the Netflix original thriller that was released this past Friday.

You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!