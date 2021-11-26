Surprising Dwayne Johnson Movie Jumps Back in the Netflix Top Ten

Netflix’s Top Ten got a surprise visit from one of Dwayne Johnson’s older movies this week. Fans of The Rock are well versed in Rampage, Jumanji, and Hobbs & Shaw. But, they probably weren’t expecting to see Central Intelligence ranked so highly on the service. That’s right, the action-comedy starring Johnson alongside his buddy Kevin Hart. It isn’t completely surprising as the two friends feel like they’re joined at the hip sometimes. Central Intelligence allowed both men to flex their comedy muscles as the comedian got to be a fish out of water in the world of international espionage. While The Rock got to make use of some CGI for his days as an awkward teenager. Audiences recognized the hysterical chemistry between the two when the movie aired for the first time. But, these latest Netflix numbers would seem to indicate that a bunch of people got a reminder over the holiday weekend.

After releasing the movie, The Rock hinted at more collaborations with the beloved comedian on Instagram. The two have followed through and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Hart pop up in Black Adam at this rate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Taking care of business. Great having my son, I mean one of my best friends @kevinhart4real stop by my set of HOBBS & SHAW (our FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film) to have a big meet up about new opportunities. We f*** with each other all the time because it’s what we love to do and the world loves it too, but we also have a mutual hunger to build out our enterprises and create opportunities that entertain the world. We’re lining up some very big things for the world to enjoy. I still want to slap his little lips into next week though”

Warner Bros. describes the Rock and Hart buddy flick:

“Bullied as a teen for being overweight, Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) shows up to his high school reunion looking fit and muscular. While there, he finds Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), a fast-talking accountant who misses his glory days as a popular athlete. Stone is now a lethal CIA agent who needs Calvin’s number skills to help him save the compromised U.S. spy satellite system. Together, the former classmates encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to prevent worldwide chaos.”

Do you remember Central Intelligence? Let us know in the comments!