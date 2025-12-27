Netflix Users Only Have a Week Left To Stream One of the Best Shows of the 2010s

The clock is ticking down to New Year’s Eve, and so is the time left to stream one of the best TV shows of the 2010s. As Netflix prepares to ring in the new year with the arrival of everything from 12 Years a Slave to Despicable Me on January 1st, 2026 is also set to bring a few losses at the streamer. Just months after joining the platform for the very first time, all four seasons of a hit TV show are about to leave Netflix.

Netflix users only have a week left to stream Mr. Robot. All four seasons and 45 episodes of the USA Network’s Rami Malek-led series joined Netflix in the U.S. back in July, but after only a few months of streaming, the show is scheduled for a January 3rd exit. The multi-award-winning psychological techno-thriller originally aired from 2015 until 2019 and stars Malek as Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and vigilante hacker who is recruited to an underground hacktivist group to help bring down corporate America.

Mr. Robot Is a Genre-Bending Psychological Thriller Masterpiece

There’s a reason Mr. Robot so frequently appears on “best of the decade” lists – it’s an absolute masterpiece of a show and a landmark series in the thriller genre. A must-watch for fans of suspenseful, thought-provoking television, Mr. Robot elevates itself beyond a simple hacktivist story with a complex, layered narrative that uses the technical world as a backdrop for human drama and blends techno-thriller with psychological drama, thriller, and sci-fi.

The entire show works as a deep dive into the mind of its protagonist, exploring themes of mental illness, trauma, and identity, and the series is known for its creative risk-taking, pushing boundaries throughout its four-season run with experimental storytelling and a deeply philosophical, anti-establishment voice. Woven together with a unique visual style and director Sam Esmail’s artistic vision, Mr. Robot feels more like a cinematic experience than a typical episodic TV show. The show also features strong performances from its cast, including Malek’s Emmy-winning portrayal of Elliot and excellent work from Christian Slater and the rest of the ensemble.

Mr. Robot was a critical darling during its run, earning an average 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with none of its four seasons dipping below 90%. It also holds a 93% audience rating. Showing just how consistently good it is, 22 of Mr. Robot’s 45 episodes even hold an IMDb rating of 9.0 or higher.

Where to Stream Mr. Robot After It Leaves Netflix?

Given its short run on Netflix and the fact that it’s really just a great show, Mr. Robot’s departure from Netflix is a pretty significant loss. Thankfully, the show isn’t leaving streaming entirely. Throughout its run on Netflix, all four seasons of Mr. Robot have also been available to stream for free on Tubi, and the show doesn’t currently appear to be poised to exit that platform. It’s also possible that Mr. Robot will move to a different service in the future.

