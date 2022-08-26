Now that its third movie has made its way to Netflix, It's safe to say that the 365 Days trilogy, based on the novels by Blanka Lipinska, and not exactly critical darlings. The films, which draw inspiration from 50 Shades of Grey and its sequels, centers on a young woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) falling for a dominant Sicilian man (Michele Morrone), who imprisons and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. There's sex, the mafia, and plenty more to keep audiences engaged (or at least scratching their head), and the trilogy has played out at lightning speed, with all three movies coming out between mid-2020 and last week.

365 Days, as well as its 2022 sequel 365 Days: This Day, scored 0% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that the movies have had no positive reviews recorded by critics. The third movie, 365 Days: The Next Day, has only two critical reviews. That is not enough to build a consensus and give it an official Rotten Tomatoes score, but given the franchise's history, we can probably guess how things will go when and if that consensus forms.

You can see a hilarious breakdown of the third movie from YouTuber Amanda the Jedi below.

A 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes is rare. Most of the time, even movies that are pretty bad will find a defender or two and end up in the single digits. The idea that one franchise scored 0% three times? It almost seems like it has to be on purpose at that point -- but how does one make that happen on purpose?

"It's not just the plotting that feels bone-tired this time out," wrote Variety critic Jessica Kiang. "The design departments seem underslept too: the outfits are ho-hum, even those at the atelier Laura sometimes remembers she runs."

And while, yes, the audience score is "better," that doesn't say too much. The audience score for the first movie is 28%, and the third has 42%. There are no viewer reviews for the second movie.

But of course, it still managed to get enough views to finish out its trilogy, which is something not every would-be franchise can say.