Netflix’s Newly Added 2025 Thriller Flop Is An Instant Streaming Success (& it Deserves It)

It’s no secret that moviegoing and viewing habits have changed drastically over the past several years. The rise of streaming and shortened theatrical windows make it much easier for people to wait to watch certain titles. Unless a movie is based on popular IP or has exceptionally enthusiastic word of mouth that makes it a must-see cinematic event, it can be hard to draw audiences to the theater — especially when it comes to original releases. And while no studio wants to see its movie fall short at the box office, streaming can be a lifeline for flops, as they often find an audience at home. One of the summer’s more notable bombs has just experienced a new wave of popularity.

The film in question is Caught Stealing, director Darren Aronofsky’s crime caper starring Austin Butler. According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of various titles on streaming services, Caught Stealing is currently one of the top movies on Netflix. On December 1st, it ranked fourth on the streamer’s top 10 list. It’s fallen to eighth today, December 2nd, but it’s still proven to be a draw.

Caught Stealing Deserved a Better Box Office Fate

Opening over Labor Day weekend (always a slow time at the box office), Caught Stealing failed to make an impression. It came in third place during its debut, behind the 50th anniversary re-release of Jaws. That underwhelming showing is not reflective of Caught Stealing‘s quality, as the film earned widely positive reviews (84% on Rotten Tomatoes), with people praising Butler’s performance and the throwback vibe of the whole production. It’s a ’90s period piece that feels like something that could have come out in the ’90s (and probably would have been a much larger box office hit in that era).

Caught Stealing is definitely worth a watch, especially if you’re a fan of the crime genre. It’s reminiscent of the Martin Scorsese cult classic After Hours, following a down-on-his-luck protagonist who gets in way over his head and has to find a way out of an ever-evolving situation. Butler proves he has the chops to be a compelling leading man, delivering a relatable and entertaining performance as Hank Thompson, a former baseball player who unwillingly gets involved with New York City’s criminal underworld. The role gives Butler an opportunity to showcase different sides of his range, as he handles dramatic and comedic moments with ease.

Clocking in at under two hours, Caught Stealing doesn’t overstay its welcome, hitting the ground running after some basic story and character setup. Without spoiling anything, the narrative features some twists, keeping viewers on their toes as they follow along. The unpredictable nature of the plot allows the audience to truly experience Caught Stealing through Hank’s eyes, as they’re as unsure of what’s going to happen next as he is. It also helps that Butler is surrounded by a standout supporting cast that includes Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith (in a very entertaining turn as a British punk), Vincent D’Onofrio, and Regina King.

Caught Stealing certainly isn’t a Christmas movie, but Netflix users looking for something a little different this holiday season should add the film to their watchlist while it’s still available. Aronofsky’s latest isn’t going to be a player on the awards circuit like some of his previous films, but Caught Stealing is still a very entertaining genre piece that shows a refreshingly different side of the filmmaker. It’s a shame Caught Stealing couldn’t take advantage of weak competition at the box office, but at least it’s gaining a new life on streaming.

