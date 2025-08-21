Catwoman Star Zoe Kravitz Talks Playing a Very Different Cat Person In Caught Stealing

Zoë Kravitz is beginning to wonder if she’s being typecast as a cat person. The actress played Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman in The Batman, and is now playing a devout cat-lover in Caught Stealing, which hits theaters on Friday, August 29th. In an interview with ComicBook ahead of the release, Kravitz joked about the familiarity of her character Yvonne, even suggesting that she would return for a prequel movie with her cat’s origin story. However, at the end of the day, Kravitz has clearly put a lot of thought into both of these characters, as she had some interesting insights into their similarities and differences.

“Yeah, I definitely, I’m like, ‘Do I give a cat person vibe?’” Kravitz said, prompting her co-star Austin Butler to agree that she does. She went on, “Like, ‘Oh, I’m doing a scene in a kitchen with another guy talking about cats.’ This is my niche, this is what I do, this is what I’m good at. I’m just a cat actor person, that’s me.”

Caught Stealing is about a former baseball player named Hank (Butler) stumbling into the criminal underworld and deciding whether to join it or resist. Kravitz plays his girlfriend Yvonne, and she acknowledged that her character takes care of Hank much like Selina takes care of stray cats in Gotham. The key difference, she said, is that Yvonne is no longer looking for adventure the way Selina is.

“I think they’re different,” she said. “I think that Selina is not as much of a caretaker, I think Selina’s kind of more focused on taking care of herself. I think that Yvonne is someone that — even though they’re both quite tough in a way, and don’t take a lot of s— or anything like that — I think that Yvonne is a little bit more grounded, she’s a little bit less angry. She’s settled. I feel like she’s been through some things in her life, and now she’s really feeling like she’s ready to settle down and get her life together, and wondering if Hank is someone she can do that with.”

Another interesting similarity between these two characters is the uncertainty about when or if we will see them again. Caught Stealing is based on a novel by Charlie Huston, which is the first in a trilogy of books, but it’s unclear if the other two will get an adaptation. Meanwhile, The Batman ended with Catwoman leaving Gotham City in a hurry, and so far Kravitz has not been officially cast in the upcoming sequel. That suspense could go on for quite a while, as the movie won’t even begin filming until January.

For now, fans can catch Kravitz in Caught Stealing starting on Friday, August 29th. Are you hoping she’ll return for The Batman Part II? Let us know in the comments below.