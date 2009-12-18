New Avatar Sequel Photo Reveals Massive Set as Production Wraps for 2020

✖

Production continues on the Avatar sequels in New Zealand, but things are wrapping up for the year with one last set. Series producer Jon Landau has taken to Instagram to post yet another image from the sound stages where filming continues, revealing "The Matador." As we know, the sequels to the 2009 film will explore the underwater ecosystems of Pandora and this set is clearly something for humanity's attempted exploration of the oceans on the alien world. Landau also revealed the camera set ups that were being used to film this set and once again James Cameron remains unparalleled in his commitment to getting the shot.

"The last set for 2020 filming," Landau wrote on Instagram. "The Matador (a 50’ forward command boat) on a 16-ton, 360 degree motion-control base. Three Technocranes and a Russian Arm mounted on top of a Mercedes-Benz. Just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels."

Cameron and his cast have been very open about the water aspects of the sequels. Oscar winner Kate Winslet previously talked about reuniting with the director for the film, revealing that she plays "a water person" in the sequels and quickly boasted about her ability to free dive and hold her breath thanks to working on the films.

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff," Winslet told THR. "Oh no, actually, I can’t. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person."

The Avatar sequels, like so many other movies, were delayed by Walt Disney Studios back in July following a series of release schedule reshuffling by the studio. The still untitled second film was originally slated to debut on December 17, 2021 but is now set to arrive on December 16, 2022, all the other films have shifted back one year as well, though it's still unconfirmed if Avatar 4 or 5 will happen as James Cameron has said previously that parts 2 and 3 must perform in order to guarantee the other sequels.