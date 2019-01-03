New ‘Frozen 2’ Images And Plot Description Revealed

Last week fans starting seeing an image of Frozen 2 making the rounds, and now we’ve got even more images and a description of what the sequel will be.

The initial photo we saw was from a Russian calendar that featured Anna and Elsa standing side by side against a stunning pink and purple landscape. Instagram user the cursed prince was able to translate the description that came with the calendar, revealing that the movie will have Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf heading deep into the forest to learn an ancient truth regarding the kingdom.

You can check out the calendar below.

The second new image shows a different look at Elsa and Anna, revealing their full outfits and even Olaf by their side. This image looks like part of a bigger piece, as you can see the Toy Story aliens on the left-hand side in the background. You can check out that photo below.

From the photos, it seems that the film is going away from just the cold themed environments of the original movie and Frozen Fever, which should be a nice change of pace. Since Elsa and the beloved talking snowman Olaf are in town though, we do expect there to be plenty of ice and snow to go around by the film’s end.

As for the mystery at the center of it, your guess is as good as ours, but make sure to let us know your theories in the comments!

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd, 2019.