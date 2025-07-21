The Newest Movie in the G.I. Joe Franchise Gets Another Streaming Home

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins wasn’t a huge success for Paramount Pictures and Hasbro, only earning $40 million at the worldwide box office with a reported $88 million budget. While the film was a financial loss for the studio, Paramount and Hasbro still seem keen on trying to get the G.I. Joe franchise off the ground. With the film now available to stream across multiple streaming platforms, the studio is opening up the chance for a wider general audience to discover the title and, hopefully, increase interest in the planned G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover that 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hinted at. It could use the help, as that film was a moderate success with a worldwide box office haul of $441.65 million.

To perhaps drum up interest, the latest G.I. Joe movie, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, has just secured yet another streaming home. The movie, which starred Henry Golding as the titular character, is now available to stream on Hulu. This means the movie now has three different streaming platforms where it cane be watch. Snake Eyes has been available on Netflix since October of last year, and on Paramount+ as of September 2021, approximately forty-five days after it was released into theaters. This marks the latest streaming home for the poorly received G.I. Joe movie, which currently sits at an unimpressive 35% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Prior to Snake Eyes, there were two other live-action G.I. Joe movies: G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. 2009’s The Rise of the Cobra was directed by Stephen Sommers and was a miss among critics with just a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film did have an all-star cast though with including Christopher Eccleston as McCullen/Destro, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Cobra Commander, Sienna Miller as Ana/Baroness, Ray Park as Snake Eyes, and Channing Tatum as Duke. It proved to be a hit with audiences though, earning $302.46 million worldwide with a reported $175 million budget.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation performed slightly better than the first movie, earning $375.7 million worldwide, with a smaller budget of $130 million. The film was directed by Jon M. Chu from a screenplay by Deadpool‘s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Unfortunately, though, like its predecessor, Retaliation was a miss among critics and earned a terrible 29% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film featured another stellar cast including Dwayne Johnson as Roadblock, Elodie Yung as Jinx, Adrianne Palicki as Jaye, Channing Tatum as Duke, Ray Park as Snake Eyes, and the late Ray Stevenson as Firefly.

Snake Eyes was meant to be a reboot for the franchise, and while Golding is not currently confirmed to return for the upcoming Transformers and G.I. crossover, the actor has expressed interest in doing so. As of now, however, Paramount and Hasbro have not yet secured a director for the forthcoming crossover, but it’s expected to be written by Derek Connolly. The only talent that has been announced for the project as of now is Chris Hemsworth.

Catch Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins now streaming on Hulu.