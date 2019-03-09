New ‘Hellboy’ Stills Released

Nearly one month until the release of Hellboy, the movie’s official Twitter account just released a batch of new high-quality stills featuring the titular character (David Harbour) and a slew of supporting cast. Naturally, Big Red is featured prominently throughout.

In one picture, Hellboy is staring down someone off-screen as Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane) and a team of BPRD agents stands close by. Another picture seems to be a different angle of a scene we’ve seen before of Professor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane) talking to Hellboy in the latter’s living quarter.

The world needed a superhero. We got what we deserved. Experience #Hellboy in IMAX on April 12. pic.twitter.com/jP0u4jJcGx — Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) March 8, 2019

The other two pictures released show The Wild Hunt, a group of giant-slaying noblemen that ride exclusively on horseback.

As seen in the two trailers and dozen or so stills released so far, Neil Marshall’s reboot of the franchise looks like a much darker take on the character than Guillermo del Toro’s two previous films starring Ron Perlman. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola had previously said Harbour’s version of Hellboy had a different edge than that of Perlman’s take.

“[David Harbour’s Hellboy is] a little bit more dramatic,” Mignola says. “There’s a different edge. [Ron Perlman] was very smooth as Hellboy, and there’s a whole different love interest vibe with Ron’s thing. Ron was almost playing this kind of old adolescent. And Harbour plays a grittier Hellboy, and a bit more explosive, emotionally.”

“It’s hard to explain, but it is a very different take,” he continued. “The beauty is, both of them, in their own way, feel like Hellboy. It’s almost like they’re just tipped it in two different directions. There’s something much gnarlier about David’s Hellboy.”

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th. What do you think of the film from what you’ve seen so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat Hellboy!

